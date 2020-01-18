ELKTON - Cecil County Sheriff's Office officials are alerting the public to a phone scam, after receiving "multiple complaints" from residents who received phone calls from a person or people claiming they are agency members and threatening to arrest them if they don't make payments.
"The callers are using actual names of deputies who are employed with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office," said Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, adding that the scammers are threatening arrest of the residents if they, for examples, don't pay for missing court dates and failing to report for jury duty.
Holmes emphasized that the CCSO never asks citizens to make payments over the phone.
"The Cecil County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone not to give out personal information to anyone who telephones them. These individuals are able to use cell phone apps that make their telephone numbers look like they are coming from local areas," Holmes cautioned.
Holmes instructed residents to cut off the phone call if they believe that a caller is attempting to scam them and to contact their local law enforcement agency to report the incident.
