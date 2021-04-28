RISING SUN — With six months left on the term, Joseph Shephard was sworn into office Tuesday to finish the term of former Rising Sun Commissioner Allen Authenreath.
Shephard, 38, said there's a lot to be accomplished in those six months, especially since he's been assigned as the commissioner in charge of streets and sidewalks.
"I know the 'behind the scenes' and I can jump right in," Shephard said.
He was a member of the board for nearly a year after winning the October 2015 election in which he led a field of five candidates. However he resigned Oct. 1, 2016 stating he did not have the time to devote to the elected position. At that time his full time job became demanding and he had a newborn in the house.
"She's four now," Shephard said, referring the his youngest daughter. "And my corporate job is now 90% virtual."
Balancing all that with his own company, Shephard Designs, won't be a problem he said.
"At least for a six month period," he said.
Mayor Travis Marion said Shephard's previous experience put him well ahead of two others who threw their names in for consideration.
"Both had no municipal experience," Marion said.
Authenreath announced he was going to resign in March 2020 just as the global pandemic was starting. He and his wife Donna moved out of state. While other towns continued to hold town meetings on schedule in virtual formats, Rising Sun suspended its town meetings and instead offered several daytime Q&A sessions on COVID issues.
Now, however, Marion said Rising Sun is becoming a hotbed of activity once again.
"Now we're meeting in person with important projects," he said, adding that Commissioner Pauline Braun should no longer have to be in charge of two town departments.
"She was working water and sewer and streets and sidewalks," he said.
Braun took on Authenreath's assignment during the shutdown. With work underway to connect about a dozen houses on Wilson Road to town utilities the mayor said Braun will have her hands full with that water and sewer project.
"Hopefully that will stave off a rate increase for town residents," he said.
Meanwhile, Shephard will oversee a large paving project in the works addressing issues in Louise Court and Douglas Court for starters. Shephard said he has to get caught up on asphalt and concrete.
"I was the public safety commissioner last time," he said.
Shephard added he won't decide yet if he will run to keep the seat, which will be on the town ballot in October.
"It's going to depend on work and COVID," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.