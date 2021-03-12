ELKTON — Ushaben Patel possessed a keen sense of when something was troubling Connie, the head housekeeper at the New Eastern Inn in Elkton, and also a subtle knack for getting that employee to express her feelings about the problem or concern.
“I keep things bottled up inside. But she always knew when something in my life was bothering me, and she had this way of making me feel comfortable talking about it. She’d stop whatever she was doing. She’d say, ‘Come with me,’ and then she’d go help me make a bed or fold the laundry, and somehow, she would get it out me,” said Connie, who asked that her last name not be used in this article.
Employed at the motel since July 2020, Connie always felt unburdened after speaking with Ushaben, who typically offered help or guidance in some form.
“I always felt better,” Connie said. “She was very sweet. She was not just a boss; she was like family. She cared about everyone, and it was easy to how much she cared.”
Connie made her comments on Monday – three days after a motel guest fatally shot Ushaben, 59, in the chest and critically wounded her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59, in the lobby of their New Eastern Inn in the 200 block of East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) during a dispute over payment for a room.
“It still hasn’t registered. I can’t believe she is really gone,” Connie said.
A funeral service was held for Ushaben on Wednesday, and her husband, who was discharged from the hospital a few days after he had arrived there, was able to attend.
Elkton Police Department investigators responded to the New Eastern Inn at approximately 9 p.m. on March 5, in response to a reported shooting, and they arrested the suspect, Hakeem M. Evans, 26, of Newark, Del., later that night.
Investigators were able to develop Evans as the suspect, in part, because a motel surveillance camera videotaped the gunman as he fired three shots into the lobby, striking Ushaben and Dilipbhai, and then fled. Evans, who remains jailed without bond, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and other related offenses.
Some of the EPD officers who responded to the shooting scene or provided remote assistance during the murder investigation had gotten to know the Patel couple well enough over the years to be personally impacted by the deadly double shooting, which they described as a senseless act and a tragedy.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai had owned and operated the motel for more than 30 years, ever since it was built. Because the Patels were business owners in the community, EPD officers would interact with them occasionally for a variety of reasons. They used words like “genuinely nice,” and “hardworking” and “warm” and “dedicated” and “caring” to describe the Patel couple.
EPD Ofc. Jeremy Fuller, a 17-year veteran with the agency, remembered how Ushaben reached out to him because she was concerned about one of her motel guests, a U.S. military veteran who was in his 80s and was reliant on a walker.
Because he could not get around easily, the motel guest had been entrusting his debit card to less-than-trustworthy people to handle his grocery shopping.
“This guy was living off hotdogs and chicken rollers from convenience stores. The people were taking advantage of him. His bank account was messed up. There were no funds,” Fuller said.
After learning about the full situation, according to Fuller, Ushaben provided help.
“She shared the meals that she made for her family with him,” Fuller said, adding that she also contacted the American Red Cross and the Veterans Administration to see what help that organization and that agency could provide for him.
The U.S. military vet eventually was placed into a program that provided care for him, Fuller said. As it turned out, he added, Ushaben and Dilipbhai provided shelter for the elderly vet in the meantime – something Fuller did not learn until later.
“For something like six to eight months, they let him stay at that motel, rent-free,” Fuller marveled.
Tony House, homeless intervention coordinator for Meeting Ground, reported that the Patel couple rented 17 New Eastern Inn guest rooms at a discounted rate to 93 homeless people in the program – including 13 children – for 10 weeks, from Dec. 21 through Feb. 28.
(Meeting Ground oversees the Mary Randall Center and other organizations that help people needing food, shelter, clothing, job search assistance and such. Because of coronavirus-related restrictions, the annual rotating-church-shelter system could not used this winter to shelter homeless people during the cold months, House noted.)
House reported that the lodging of homeless people in the program was done predominantly at the New Eastern Inn, where rooms were rented on a weekly rate and tenants were evaluated by the Patel couple regarding their adherence to the motel property rules.
House said he is aware that the Patel couple had “tight rules” at their motel. If they learned that guests were not compliant, the Patels would ask them to leave the premises. If those guests did not comply, the Patels then would call the police to enforce the banishment.
“When you hold people accountable, they view you as mean. It’s like when a parent disciplines as child,” House said.
House quickly added, “But that was not the case. She was a kind soul. She always worked to help people who were struggling. I know she gave rooms to a deaf person and a pregnant woman who were struggling in our community. That’s a side people probably don’t hear about. There is a balance that you need to operate a business and to also help people in need.”
EPD Det. Shannon Comley witnessed the Patels’ kindness numerous times when she conducted joint investigations with Cecil County Social Services. As a result of those investigations, there were many times when caseworkers needed to find temporary lodging for at-risk people, typically women and their children.
“They would put them up at a greatly discounted rate. They were not making a fortune on it because the budget (for the government agency) is tight, and it isn’t alway easy to get the money fast because of bureaucratic tape,” Comley said, before remarking, “But it isn’t always about the money with them. That’s because they had a heart for children.”
Comley had gotten to know the Patel couple and their family well during the 14 years she has served as an EPD officer, the last four of which as a detective. Ushaben placed a high value on education, as well as on meeting the needs of impoverished people, according to Comley.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai were married for approximately 40 years and had two sons together, both of whom are now adults. A news media outlet in Surat, India, reported that the couple married in their native country, later came to the United States and worked private jobs until they had saved enough to build their motel in Elkton.
Comley fondly remembers a story Ushaben told her years ago. An administrator had asked Ushaben to come to her sons’ school for a meeting, which caused her undue concern because, as it turned out, her sons were standout, model students.
“She told me she was so worried that she didn’t eat. So she’s called into the school and they ask her, ‘Tell us what you are you doing with your kids, . . . so we can get other parents to do the same thing.’ And Mrs. Patel told them, ‘I don’t do anything. I just care’,” Comley said, breaking into a smile.
Comley will cherish the last conversation she had with Ushaben. It took place at the New Eastern Inn while Comley and a social worker were conducting a follow-up investigation regarding a woman in the system who had had suffered several drug overdoses.
That conversation took place on March 4, just one day before Ushaben was fatally shot and her husband was critically wounded.
“She was so proud of her sons,” Comley said. “She went on and on and on, but it was the most beautiful, uplifting conversation, and it touched me and the social worker.”
Ushaben understood the value of prayer, according to Comley, who said that Ushaben once mentioned that she “taught children to pray on Sundays.”
Joe Zurolo, who is now Elkton’s assistant town administrator, got to know the Patel couple, too, during the 25 years that he served with EPD, rising to the rank of captain before retiring in late December.
“They always seemed like hard-working, dedicated people who were doing the best they could to make it, just like everyone else,” Zurolo said.
He then expressed his disbelief over the deadly March 5 incident.
“They’re longtime local business owners, just running their business, and this happens,” he said. “This is hard to believe. It’s tragic. I would not characterize them as the confrontational types that would put themselves in harm’s way.”
A New Eastern Inn maintenance employee named Elvis, who declined to give his last name, remained stunned on Monday, three days after the deadly incident.
“I keep going over it in mind, in circles and circles and circles, why, why, why?” he said. “They were really good people.”
A third motel employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Cecil Whig that Ushaben was not a fan of flowers as a gift – because she was way too practical.
“She’d say I don’t want flowers because they’ll just die after a few days. I’d rather you donate money so a child can get an education or can get enough food to eat. Or donate to medical science research,” the longtime employee remembered.
That employee had firsthand knowledge of Ushaben giving food and, or, shelter to people in need. In addition, that employee was familiar with stories of how Ushaben and her husband helped people in others ways, including making sure, in some cases, that they had the financial means to pursue an education.
“She also believed and said, ‘No one should go without an education and definitely no one should ever go without food’,” the employee said.
The employee paused briefly, as she turned her thoughts specifically to Ushaben, and then tearfully summarized, “She was the true definition of selfless.”
