ELKTON — Earlier this month, County Executive Alan McCarthy signed a reimbursement agreement with the United States Department of Agriculture for the first and second phase of the the Elkton West Sanitary Sewer capital improvement project.
The project was anticipated to cost about $8.1 million, which would have been attached to a 2 percent interest rate. But construction teams were able to bring the total project cost down.
The USDA loan amount was revised to $7.2 million with a 1.375 percent interest rate. These funds constructed Phase 1, or the Marley Road Sewer Extension, and Phase 2, the Mill Run Sewer Extension. Phase 3A is still in the works — as can be viewed when driving westbound on Route 40. Phase 3B is still in the design stage, with construction anticipated to begin in fall.
At a later date, Cecil County Department of Public Works hopes to hold a ribbon cutting celebrating the 74 new service connections and newest sewer customer. Northrop Grumman is anticipated to be the first customer on these new lines. The company is still constructing its portion of the connection.
“I am exceeding proud to see this monumentally significant project come to fruition,” said McCarthy in a press release. “It has certainly been a long time coming and will positively impact the County’s economic expansion along the Route 40 corridor now and in the future. My hope is to bring jobs, restaurants, and retail to the area.”
“Appreciation for the success of this project should first go to Project Manager Craig Marker and Supervisor of Construction Mike Evans, whose tireless efforts lead the project not only to completion, but also under budget,” he said. “Gratitude is also extended to the entire Department of Public Works Engineering & Construction staff, under the leadership of Director Scott Flanigan, all of which who helped make my vision a reality.”
The funds are loans from the USDA but as reimbursed funds to what the county spent to complete Phase 1 and 2.
“That’s the way the USDA works,” said Director Scott Flanigan. “As opposed to giving the money upfront and something good or bad happens and it ends up costing more or less.”
Which is what happened in Cecil County’s case, the project came $1 million under what was expected.
