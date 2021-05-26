ELKTON — The same system that brought high heat and humidity to Cecil County Wednesday morning will likely exit with a round of severe thunderstorms, according to forecasters with the Northern Maryland Weather Buffs and the National Weather Service.
"We're probably going to get two rounds," said Weather Buff Cody Patrick. If the first round is just rain, look for round two to be more intense with wind and hail. "If round one is storms that will run out all the pressure for round two."
Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the NWS office in Sterling, Va. said that hail could drop a quarter inch or higher in some areas of the county.
"You can expect damaging winds through the afternoon or early evening through sundown," Mansfield said.
Patrick expects NWS to issue Severe Thunderstorm Watches sometime between 2 and 3 p.m. as the system approaches. Those are already in place until 8 p.m. for Lancaster and York counties in neighboring Pennsylvania.
"This is going to be a typical summer storm," Patrick said, adding that there could be a powerful show of lightning.
"We need the rain," he added, indicating the lack of precipitation is trending toward drought conditions.
Another storm is coming Friday but Patrick said that will be all rain, with no hail or damaging wind expected. The rain will end shortly after sunrise Saturday and leave the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend sunny, dry and warm with temperatures in the high 60s to low 70s.
