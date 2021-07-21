ELKTON — On Wednesday, Delaware’s Pamper Perfect Mobile Spa dropped by Elkton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to give some care and comfort to the seniors of the community in the form of mani- and pedicures.
Residents and workers were invited to sign up for a manicure, pedicure or both anytime from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 21st and relax themselves as they get beautified. There was a broad selection of colors to have their nails be colored and saw those who attended walk out more colorful and refreshed than they came in.
“We try to have at least two events per month for the residents and workers,” said Dawn Strohmaier, the Hospital Liaison and organizer for the event. “It gives them time to relax and be taken care of.”
The first event of the month, on July 20th, saw the center’s staff and residents dressing in beach attire, drinking shark floats and competing in trivia competitions.
Yvonne “Shorty” Taylor, a resident of the center, said that she loved the occasion and the nice pink manicure she received during her session with Pamper Perfect.
“There are great opportunities and things to do here,” Taylor said. “I love it here.”
Before she became a resident herself, Taylor volunteered at the center to assist its residents and keep them company for years, until she broke her hip and was unable to continue volunteering. Repeating several times how much she loved her time at the center, Taylor said that she knew she wanted to retire to the center long before she moved in.
“I told my daughter to put me here when she got tired of taking care of me [because it is such a great place],” Taylor stated with a smile.
Just as it did in the midst of the pandemic, the center hopes to continue to find ways to bring entertainment and care to its members. Next month, the center will host an ‘Elvis Week’ with a local impersonator donating several items for auctions, a concert and in-house competitions.
