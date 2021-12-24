ELKTON — Information gleaned from a home security system helped law enforcement officers identify and nab two men who allegedly broke into a residence near Elkton, according to Cecil County District Court records.
The investigation leading to the arrests of the suspects — Delaware residents Diwann M. Bridges, 21, and Maurice Reheam Wayman, 22 — started at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday, when Dfc. David Sheckells of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) after receiving a burglary-in-progress complaint, police reported.
Court records indicate that the alleged victim, who was not at his Steele’s Motel unit at the time, told police that he was watching the burglary remotely after a camera that is part of his residential security system detected motion near the dwelling and alerted his cell phone.
“The caller (said) that he could see two individuals that were circling his residence on foot . . . and stated that he heard glass breaking,” according to the charging document.
Then the caller informed police that he could see two men, clad in black sweatshirts and ski masks, inside a room in the residence, court records show.
Investigators noticed that a rear window at the residence was shattered and that the front door was unlocked, police said. But they did not find any suspects inside or near the residence, police added.
A short time later, however, a Maryland State Police trooper spotted a man fitting the description of one of the burglary suspects while he was in the area of westbound Route 40, a short walking distance away from where the break-in had occurred, police reported.
The trooper looked at the man’s State of Delaware identification card, which identified Bridges as the person he had stopped on foot, according to court records. The trooper noted that Bridges was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with “Adidas” printed on the front along with a “diamond hash mark design,” court records show.
A CCSO deputy contacted the alleged victim, who showed the investigator a surveillance video of the “burglary taking place,” police reported.
“It was determined that (Bridges) had the same exact sweatshirt on as the suspect in the video and was (later found) in the immediate area of where the burglary took place,” court records allege.
While conducting a pat-down search on Bridges, after taking him into custody, Sheckells found a “black ski mask in his sweatshirt that matched the ski mask in the video,” according to the charging document.
During a recorded police interview at CCSO’s headquarters, after Bridges had waived his right to remain silent, Bridges confessed to committing the burglary, police said. In addition, police added, Bridges identified his friend — Wayman — as his accomplice in the burglary. Investigators later located and arrested Wayman.
Bridges told investigators that he and Wayman were walking westbound along Route 40, after leaving the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood in Elkton, when Wayman indicated that he needed to meet someone at Steele’s Motel, according to court records. Bridges also told investigators that, after he and Wayman had walked up to the front door of one of the residences, Wayman headed toward the rear of the unit, court records show.
“(Bridges) stated that (Wayman) broke the glass to the residence, crawled though the window and unlocked the front door for (him),” court records allege.
After Bridges entered the unit, Wayman allegedly told him to look for a gray PlayStation 5 controller, a charger and a jacket, police said. Bridges told investigators that he was unable to find those items and that he and Wayman fled when they heard sirens, police added.
The alleged victim told investigators that a pair of size 12 Nike sneakers valued at $100 was missing from his residence, according to court records, which further indicate that Bridges “stated he does not know where the Nike shoes are located.”
In addition, the Steele’s Motel landlord told investigators that the rear window of the alleged victim’s residence sustained approximately $250 in damage during the break-in, court records show.
Bridges and Wayman are facing the same five criminal charges, including first-degree burglary and third-degree burglary — both of which are felonies — and malicious destruction of property, according to court records. Bridges also is facing an additional charge — theft of more than $100 and less than $1,500, court records show.
Both remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Wednesday, two days after their bail review hearing, according to court records.
