ELKTON - A police check on a suspicious vehicle parked outside an Elkton hotel led to investigators seizing nearly two ounces of suspected methamphetamine and other drugs – including hallucinogenic mushrooms – and arresting two suspects, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspects as Lee R. Dunsmore, 45, of the 200 block of Sycamore Road near Elkton; and Louis A. Aguilar, 23, of the unit block of Maple Court, also near Elkton.
Elkton Police Department officers arrested the suspects at approximately 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, after making a welfare check on two men seen inside a red Saturn Vue that was parked directly in front of the side entrance of the Hampton Inn in the unit block of Warner Road, down a hallway from the front desk in the lobby, police said. A hotel employee had requested the check on the suspicious vehicle, police added.
As two EPD officers approached the Saturn from the hallway, the driver – later identified as Dunsmore – got out of the car and stood near the rear of the vehicle, police reported. When the approaching officers were ready to exit the hotel, Dunsmore allegedly ran away toward Warner Road, but the officers were able to catch him, according to police.
Arriving at the scene as Dunsmore was attempting to flee, EPD Cpl. Todd Finch talked with Aguilar, who was in the front passenger's seat of the Saturn. Finch is listed in court records as the arresting officer.
"While standing next to the vehicle and speaking with Aguilar, I could (detect) the odor of burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. In plain view, I could observe burning marijuana cigarettes in the center console," Finch outlines in his written statement of probable cause.
That led to a probable-cause search of the Saturn, in which investigators found a black backpack containing the following: Two "large bags" containing suspect crystal meth; a "medium sized' bag holding suspect Psilocybin, a hallucinogen in the form of mushrooms that are commonly called "magic mushrooms" or "shrooms;" two bags containing suspect crack cocaine and a bag holding suspect marijuana and a glass pipe, court records allege.
Charging documents indicate that confiscated methamphetamine weighed slightly more than 52 grams. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators also found a 9mm handgun and one magazine holding nine rounds of ammunition inside that backpack, police said. The magazine had been loaded into the gun, but the firearm did not have a round chambered in the barrel, police added.
Investigators performed background checks on Dunsmore and Aguilar, and they revealed that both are prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of their criminal records, court records show.
Dunsmore was convicted of second-degree assault in September 1997, and he also was found guilty of two third-degree burglary charges in 2005, according to charging documents, which further show that Aguilar was found delinquent of a "disqualifying crime" in juvenile court in January 2012. "Delinquent" in juvenile court is the equivalent of "guilty" in adult court.
Scheduled for an April 5 preliminary hearing, Dunsmore is facing 13 criminal charges, four of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, according to court records.
Dunsmore remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Wednesday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
Aguilar is facing 10 charges – several of which mirror the ones filed against Dunsmore – and he, too, remained in the county jail without bond on Wednesday night, according to court records.
