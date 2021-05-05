RISING SUN — Maryland Health Secretary Denis Schrader thanked Dr. Joseph Weidner and his staff at Stone Run Family Medicine for their work in the fight against COVID-19 when he visited the Rising Sun medical center Wednesday.
Weidner told Schrader that his office first saw the virus March 17 and he immediately began offering testing when it became available. While still testing, Stone Run is focusing on getting its patients vaccinated.
"We've been on the ground and doing vaccines for awhile," Weidner said.
The doctor told the secretary more than 1,200 Stone Run patients and nearly 350 at his non-profit clinic -- Clinica Medica Primera de Rising Sun -- has put the Moderna vaccine in nearly 350 arms.
"We get 120 doses out of a 100 dose vial," Weidner told Schrader, giving credit to the low-volume syringes issued by Maryland Health Department.
Patients came through the door incrementally and orderly Wednesday morning to get their second dose. Weidner said ideally he'd like to get the vaccine to all of his patients in the course of routine visits to his office off Colonial Way.
"If there was a way to get producers to put out single dose vials that would help," Weidner said.
Soon the CDC will give the go-ahead for vaccination of children 12-16 and that will mean having the Pfizer vaccine on hand.
"But not everyone has the equipment in place," Schrader said.
Pfizer presents additional storage and handling issues for health care workers.
Canada cleared the way Wednesday for that age group to get the vaccine.
Schrader gave Weidner special thanks for his efforts to reach the Hispanic community and to get to those with transportation issues.
"Rural areas are hard to reach and in some in the Hispanic community there's a fear of the government," Schrader said.
Weidner goes to farms along with his Clinica COVID manager, Andrew Simpson, who interprets for him to connect and care for his Spanish-speaking patients.
The next issue will be deciding if and when booster shots will be necessary.
"We've got to figure out the decay rate," Schrader said.
That means determining when the protection received from the vaccine begins to become ineffective.
"That's an absolute when you are trying to build capacity in the community," Schrader said.
Schrader said it could become something that is administered at the same time as the seasonal flu shot.
"But step one is to get stabilized," he said.
Both agreed there must be an effort to get more people vaccinated.
"The demand is kind of dropping off," Weidner said.
He suspects many have gone to the mass vaccination sites or clinics offered by the Cecil County Health Department. Maryland now allows people to walk up to mass vaccine sites and get the shot without an appointment.
Speaking on behalf of the town of Rising Sun, Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, presented a Mayoral Citation to Weidner thanking him for all his work including participating in Q&A sessions hosted by the town in the early days of the pandemic.
"We fielded all kinds of questions and we've had 8,000 to 10,000 views," Bonenberger said of the Facebook sessions. "On behalf of the town we really appreciate your help."
The citation read that it was: "In honor of your efforts to reduce and prevent the threat to human health caused by transmission of the novel coronavirus..."
Weidner gave Schrader one of his COVID pins, while Bonenberger presented Rising Sun challenge coins to both men.
