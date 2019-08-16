ELKTON — The controversy over Rising Sun's fight to include several properties as potential water customers outside of its municipal limits hasn't died down after the state's approval of the county's Master Water and Sewer Plan that recommended they be included.
Leaders at both West Nottingham Academy, a private boarding school on Firetower Road in Colora, and Cecil County Public Schools have denied in recent days that their facilities need public water service from the town, citing no issues with their water quality and no appetite for the cost of such a project.
Additionally, Cecil County Health Officer Lauren Levy reported that “based on the most recent data available and after conferring with Frances Phillips, deputy secretary of public health services at the Maryland Department of Health, on this matter, we have concluded that there is no evidence of a public health threat at either school," according to a statement from Cecil County Executive Alan McCarthy issued Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The master water and sewer plan outlines service plans for the next 10 years, in concert with the county’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, and concentrates growth primarily along the Interstate 95 and the U.S. Route 40 corridor. Rising Sun officials began voicing their opposition to the plan, however, after outlying areas they had identified for future growth were designated as Rural Conservation District (RCD), where public utilities wouldn’t be allowed unless in an emergency, under the McCarthy administration plan.
The administration has argued that those lands have been designated RCD for decades, and the town never voiced opposition to the county’s triennial Master Water and Sewer Plans — which haven’t reflected the town’s plans since 2010 — prior to a public hearing this spring.
Town officials spent weeks lobbying the Cecil County Council to amend the plan to allow Rising Sun to extend water service outside its borders, even delivering thousands of pages of exhibits to the council to support their claim.
While several council members were sympathetic to the town’s desires, they ultimately approved the plan without the town’s amendments in order to move the plan into the state’s review period. Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion vowed to continue the fight at the state level — and ultimately he was successful.
After a mediation session between state, county and town officials, the Maryland Department of the Environment approved the county plan on July 22, including changes to allow the town of Rising Sun to install infrastructure outside of its municipal limits to the properties.
The announcement of the final plan sparked a sharp rebuke from Rising Sun officials, who alleged that the county had not been working in good faith with them — a charge that county officials denied. It also put a spotlight on the three properties in question:a collection of wells tainted by a Southern States property off Wilson Road and, particularly, West Nottingham Academy and Rising Sun Elementary School.
CCPS interest limited for now
CCPS Executive Director of Support Services Perry Willis, who oversees the school system's buildings, said that RSES's issues with nitrate were isolated and few and far between. Nitrate is a common naturally-occurring contaminant, especially in rural areas where fertilizer from farms can seep into groundwater, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
"There was a record of (an exceedance), and as soon as it exceeds it we get a letter about it," he said Friday, adding he couldn't recall the exact date of the exceedance of the maximum contaminant level. "When that happens, we post the letter in the school and give students and staff bottled water until testing confirms levels under the limit."
Willis said that CCPS does not intend to pay for a water line from Rising Sun, but if one was brought from roughly a mile away to the school it may pay to tap in. Such a situation occurred in recent years when Artesian Water extended one of its water lines to the W.L. Gore facility in Elk Mills, and Cecil Manor Elementary School was connected to the service line, he said.
"There probably is a savings if you can get off well water, but we’ve never really done a comparison study," he said, noting it would reduce maintenance and supply costs for a well, but add quarterly service charges that are subject to rate increases.
Until then, the school system will continue to rely on its well and septic system, as it does for seven other schools in outlying areas like Conowingo, Bainbridge and Elk Neck elementary schools, Willis said.
"Our position is still the same, we’re going to follow the rules that MDE sets out for us," he said.
WNA changes its mind
In a letter to the editor published in the Aug. 9 Cecil Whig, Thomas Banks, head of school for West Nottingham, denied that the private school was interested in tapping into the town's system roughly 2 miles away. He further added that the school does not and has not had "'health and safety concerns' regarding our campus's water."
However, Banks was originally in conversation with Rising Sun Town Administrator Calvin Bonenberger earlier this year regarding the proposal to extend the town's new Chester Water Authority-supplied water service out to the school. In an email dated Feb. 6, obtained by the Whig through Maryland Public Information Act request, Banks offered a "paragraph of support" stating, "The additional (sic) of public freshwater access would help to alleviate many safety concerns as well as reduce the financial obligation associated with daily testing and maintenance."
By May 28, however, Banks had a change of heart and sent a letter, a copy of which was also obtained by the Whig, asking to "formally withdraw our support" and adding that project "is not in the school's best interest economically or environmentally."
In the time between the February email and the May letter, Banks told the Whig on Thursday that he talked to various people about the issue, including Virginia Kennedy, a faculty member at WNA and vice president of Cecil Land Trust, a group committed to land preservation and sustainability, and Rupert Rossetti, of the Octoraro Watershed Association, a similarly-minded nonprofit.
Kennedy said that a number of points were taken into consideration, including the school's designation as a Sustainability School and the cost of running all the water lines to the campus. The school is focused on conservation and good stewardship, going as far as to ban plastic water bottles from the property, she noted.
"We care about our future water supplies," Kennedy said, adding that the water from the school's network of wells is safe and everyone at the school drinks from reusable containers. "Tom changed his mind because it's not good for the school. It implies we have a problem we don't have."
Kennedy said anyone who calls, including parents, alumni or possible donors, is assured that the water is safe.
"We are never out of compliance," she said.
According to West Nottingham's 2019 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report, the school's wells were tested for chlorine, copper, lead, chromium, nitrogen and radioactive contaminants, all of which were found to be within acceptable tolerance levels.
However, the master water and sewer plan approved by MDE, which monitors community water systems like those at West Nottingham, does specifically state that West Nottingham's "compliance history suggests frequent exceedances of nitrate in groundwater. In 2017, it was as high as 15.3 milligrams per liter. In addition, elevated levels of naturally occurring radiation/gross alpha. Lead and copper has also been an issue."
According to the EPA, the maximum contaminant level for nitrate is 10 milligrams per liter, although the most pressing concern of high nitrate levels is in infants under 6 months old, who are susceptible to "blue baby syndrome." As a boarding school for high school-age students, occasionally high levels would likely not draw too much concern. The school's exceedance of nitrate's maximum contaminant level is noted on the school's 2018 Drinking Water Quality Report, but it also notes that it did not result in a violation from MDE.
MDE's mention of radiation and gross alpha appears to be referencing West Nottingham's 2005 Source Water Assessment, which reported that water samples from 1999 to 2004 found levels of radon 222 more than two times the proposed maximum contaminant levels — however, there is no federally mandated maximum levels for radon 222 — and gross alpha at the maximum level of 15 picocuries per liter.
West Nottingham's two most recent water quality reports did not note any issues with either radionuclide, which can result from the decay of naturally occurring minerals, according to MDE.
Town argues for preparation
On Thursday, Bonenberger, the town administrator, emphasized that the state, and not Rising Sun, had claimed water quality issues at the school.
"MDE identified the health and safety issue and they put all three (properties) in the plan," he said Thursday. "This is not the town's plan, it's Maryland Department of the Environment's plan and it's binding."
He added the state also removed areas that Rising Sun identified as having potential need for municipal sewer service due to failing wells.
In a lengthy post on Facebook, Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion argued that the schools current compliance shouldn't negate the ability to plan for future safeguards.
"Although both entities are currently in compliance with MDE, the experts have stated that historically speaking, those conditions could change at an instance. Although the water quality is being treated at a significant cost to both entities, the compliance is very temperamental and can be influenced by several variables and at any time resulting in non-compliance. It is in fact MDE that has clearly identified these areas of concern and has further identified the town as being the best local resource to protect against those concerns," he wrote.
Marion added that the town has no power to force public water interconnection — a decision that the county health department or MDE could mandate — and that the town would stand ready to discuss the matter if the schools should change their minds.
"While these two entities were identified as candidates for public water supply, and the town was applying for grants to cover the cost for these extensions, we have begun focusing our attention to other priorities and have no plans to extend services to these entities at this time," he wrote. "I would ask the county administration to respectfully move on with other affairs, because the town already has."
