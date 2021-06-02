RISING SUN — Graduation season kicked off Tuesday night as more than 350 seniors received their certificates from the Cecil County School of Technology during back-to-back commencement ceremonies at the Rising Sun High School stadium.
“We will be recognizing 360 seniors this evening who have completed programs of study that will lead to additional schooling and gainful employment,” CCST Principal James Mirò told the crowd at the onset of the first ceremony, before noting, “This is the largest graduating class yet from the Cecil County School of Technology.”
The CCST offers its students approximately 25 areas of study, including Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness; plumbing; cosmetology; culinary arts; pre-engineering; biomedical sciences; medical nursing, electrical trades, construction, diesel technician, fire science/emergency medical services; automotive; and interactive media production.
CCST seniors, who received their certificates on a predominantly overcast Tuesday night, will be receiving their high school diplomas on Friday — when this county’s five high schools are scheduled to hold their graduations.
A forecast calling for thunderstorms forced Cecil County Public Schools officials to postpone commencement services set for Thursday and reschedule them for Friday, the same day that other county high school graduations already were slated to take place.
Please check the Wednesday (June 9) issue of the Cecil Whig to see full photo coverage of those five high school graduations. A photo gallery of those graduations also will be posted on the Whig website.
