Cecil County government officials, educators, and students gathered at the Cecil County School Technology to celebrate the new manual machining program, the 10th new program in the building since 2014.
Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson spoke at the Cecil County School of Technology to announce the new manual machining program.
ELKTON — The Cecil County School of Technology announced a new program in manual machining, the school’s 10th new program since 2014.
“We have an offering in this building for every child,” said Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson.
Board President William Malesh said he felt the school is important because it gives students the skills necessary for a good career in manufacturing, while also serving the business community by helping to fill gaps in the labor force.
“We all make sure that not only the adult residents of the community but the students, who will one day be adults in our community, have the option to do wonderful things like this program,” said Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger.
The machining program gives students the ability to perform metalworking, quality control work, and read technical drawings. The program will also teach CNC operations, where code controls the machine throughout the process.
“You can go into a place and see these are my skills,” said County Council President Bob Meffley. “And you won’t believe the outcome.”
Lawson said the new program was six years in the making. A total of $82,000 worth of equipment was donated to the project by Trak Machine Tools, along with a $85,000 grant from the states.
“I’m really interested in just getting an apprenticeship right out of high school so I can actually do stuff,” said student Maya Braddock.
Braddock’s grandfather was an electrician, which first got her interested in the trades.
The program has a first class of 14 students. Lawson said the machining program represents the last new addition to the school, as the building is running out of space for new facilities. Lawson said the County has doubled the amount of students served by the School of Technology since 2014.
