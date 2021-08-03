FAIR HILL — Jennifer Bird crossed an item off her bucket list, while helping students at the Cecil County School of Technology (CCST), as she turned a car into a battering ram at the Cecil County Fair Demolition Derby on Friday.
Bird’s participation in the race raised close to $3,000 for the CCST scholarship fund, which helps students pay for college tuitions or the tools they need to get started in a trade.
“There were definitely moments when I wondered what the heck I was thinking,” Bird said after the derby. “I have to say, sitting in the arena and looking out at the sea of yellow from all the shirts that I sold, just pumped me up and added to the entire experience.”
Along with proceeds from T-shirt sales, Bird had the support of corporate sponsors, such as the Cecil County Dragway, chiropractor Dr. Scott Irrgang, Pine Hill Farms, BodyForce Fitness and Mendenhall’s Garage.
Bird said the scholarship fund usually awards around $250 per student.
“It’s just a great way to help them get a jumpstart on life after high school,” Bird said.
Bird has been a school counselor for 21 years, 14 of those at CCST. At the Derby, Bird won an award for best appearance with decorations honoring frontline workers during the pandemic, such as a giant syringe on the roof of her car, a stethoscope, and a bright yellow mask on the front of her car.
Bird said her derby ended after she took a hit to the front of her car, knocking out the engines transmission.
Despite her exit from the event, Bird was all smiles both before and after her round — even waving to fans in the stands as her vehicle was pushed out of the ring.
CCST students in the Student Transition Employability program (STEP) made the shirts, with automotive technology and welding students, her husband Josh Bird, and CCST automotive instructor Scott Coutu, helping work on Bird’s car.
“Everybody was very surprised this was on my bucket list,” Bird said. “I guess I don’t have the face or look of a typical derby driver.”
Bird said she enjoys working with students at CCST to figure out careers or college scholarships, and help them access resources such as the CCST Job Fair.
“I truly love my job and on a bad day, I still like it,” Bird said.
Bird said everyone, from church friends, college friends, to family, to students, came out to support her efforts.
“All the different aspects of my life came together,” Bird said.
Now that she’s finally had the experience, Bird claims that she doesn’t want to participate in the race again.
“It’s a one and done,” Bird said.
Readers interested in donating to the CCST scholarship fund can email Bird at jsbird@ccps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.