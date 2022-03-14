NORTH EAST — Two people suffered minor injuries late Monday afternoon when their car crashed into a school bus and then careened into a nearby vehicle at an intersection near North East, according to the Maryland State Police.
A minor - the only child on board the bus - was uninjured in the three-vehicle collision, which occurred at approximately 4 p.m. at the intersection of westbound West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) and Red Toad Road, police reported.
Police said the woman driving the school bus attempted to make a left turn onto northbound Red Toad Road from eastbound Route 40 and, as it was crossing the westbound lane, the bus was struck by a westbound Mercury car occupied by two women, the driver and her front-seat passenger.
After crashing into the turning bus, the Mercury careened into a nearby Chevrolet Impala, which was stopped for a red light in the southbound lane of Red Toad Road at that intersection, police added.
Ambulance crews transported the two women who were in the Mercury to Christiana Hospital in Delaware for precautionary reasons, police reported. The man who had been driving the Impala - the sole occupant of that vehicle - declined medical treatment, as did the woman who had been operating the school bus, according to police.
Information about the school bus, Bus No. 235, was unavailable as of Monday night. Identification print on the school bus indicated that it is owned by Marshall Bus Company of Rising Sun. Cecil County Public School officials could not be reached for comment Monday night.
As of Monday night, no traffic citations had been issued and the investigation was continuing, according to police.
