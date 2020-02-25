NORTH EAST - A school bus carrying 28 North East High School students crashed into the back of a car driven by a 17-year-old boy - also a NEHS pupil - on Tuesday afternoon and then veered off the road, before striking a tree, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
No one was injured in the collision, which occurred on Irishtown Road, a short distance from the NEHS, at approximately 2:30 p.m., moments after school dismissal, Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig.
Investigators identified Colen Tyndall, 79, of North East, as the school bus driver and Marshall Bus Co. of Rising Sun as the owner of that vehicle, Bus No. 218.
Police said Tyndall was driving the bus in the westbound lane of Irishtown Road, near Timberlane Drive, when the bus hit the passenger's side rear of a Honda Accord, which was either stopped or was coming to a stop.
Because the driver of the Honda is a minor, Holmes was not at liberty to release the teen's name.
"The bus hit the back of the Honda. No citations have been issued at this point, because it (the traffic accident) is still under investigation," Holmes said.
CCSO Sr. Deputy Derek Minker, who is a school resources officer assigned to NEHS, is handling the accident investigation, Holmes noted.
The 28 students disembarked Bus No. 218 and later boarded another school bus, which had been dispatched to the scene after the crash, and that bus took those pupils to their normal afternoon drop-offs.
