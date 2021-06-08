Seniors from North East High School graduated Friday evening, at the same time seniors were graduating from Perryville High School, Elkton High School, Bohemia Manor High School and Rising Sun High School.
Weather delays made the evening longer than anticipated, but after over an hour and a half of delays, the show went on.
