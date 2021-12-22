ELKTON — It felt like Halloween — sort of — on the streets and in the bars of downtown Elkton on Saturday.

Instead of people dressed as witches, ghosts and goblins, however, they were decked out like Santa Claus, reindeer, Christmas trees, The Grinch, elves, and so forth. One woman was clad in a toy soldier costume — a classy nod to the seasonal ballet, “The Nutcracker.” There also were several sightings of Buddy, the naive and lovable character portrayed by Will Ferrell in “Elf,” a popular Christmas comedy movie.

Of course, this was not Halloween, some two months late.

It was SantaCon, a public costume party in the spirit of Christmas and all things associated with the holiday, as far as traditional, secular stuff goes, anyway. (For the record, there were no sightings of people dressed up like shepherds keeping watch in a field, The Three Wisemen and baby Jesus in a manger.)

More specifically, it was a Christmas-themed bar crawl in which dressed-up revelers (and plainclothes folks, too) patronized Main Street establishments Elk River Brewing Company and C3ntral Tavern and, a short walking distance away, North Street Hotel, an historic and beloved bar owned and operated for decades by Jimmy Nicholson.

The event was well received. Doug Long, who sported a “muscular” Santa shirt, was one of several participants who applauded the SantaCon in downtown Elkton.

“This is just a lot of fun,” Long said, before adding, “We just love the way these bars give you that hometown feeling.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.