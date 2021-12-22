The Grinch played two sets with a local band, The Nightcrawlers, Saturday night at Elk River Brewing Company during SantaCon in downtown Elkton. That Grinch is none other than Rob Massimiano, who, as the group’s frontman, took off the mask before sets so he could sing. When he isn’t performing, Massimiano serves as a Town of Elkton commissioner and is an artist at Tidewater Tattoo Studios, a business he has owned and operated in town for 35 years.
Elkton resident Guy Wellman shows off his “reindeer games” antlers and Christmas sweater Saturday night inside Elk River Brewing Company in downtown Elkton while his wife, Carmen, sports her seasonal sweater.
With mistletoe strategically affixed above her head, Delaware resident Sandy Bradley shows off her Grinch costume Saturday night inside the Elk River Brewing Company in downtown Elkton during SantaCon.
Minus his Grinch mask, Rob Massimiano plays guitar and sings with his band, The Nightcrawlers, on Saturday night inside Elk River Brewing Company in downtown Elkton during SantaCon. When he isn’t performing, Massimiano serves as a Town of Elkton commissioner and is an artist at Tidewater Tattoo Studios, a business he has owned and operated in town for 35 years.
SantaCon revelers ham it up for the camera Saturday outside the North Street Hotel.
Elkton resident Karen Lunas strikes a pose in her toy soldier costume Saturday night in downtown Elkton during SantaCon.
Clad in a Buddy-the-Elf costume, Eric Webster gives a thumbs-up Saturday night in downtown Elkton during SantaCon. Webster is an Elkton resident.
Cecil County resident Beth Ayers and Tim Murray — her fellow Santa Claus — pose for a photo outside C3ntral Tavern in downtown Elkton on Saturday night during SantaCon.
Doug Long rocks his “muscular Santa” shirt Saturday night inside C3ntral Tavern in downtown Elkton during SantaCon.
Stephen Pullin and his wife, Becky, sport their SantaCon costumes Saturday night in downtown Elkton. The couple lives in Elkton.
C3ntral Tavern employees show off their SantaCon costumes Saturday night inside the popular bar/restaurant in downtown Elkton.
ELKTON — It felt like Halloween — sort of — on the streets and in the bars of downtown Elkton on Saturday.
Instead of people dressed as witches, ghosts and goblins, however, they were decked out like Santa Claus, reindeer, Christmas trees, The Grinch, elves, and so forth. One woman was clad in a toy soldier costume — a classy nod to the seasonal ballet, “The Nutcracker.” There also were several sightings of Buddy, the naive and lovable character portrayed by Will Ferrell in “Elf,” a popular Christmas comedy movie.
Of course, this was not Halloween, some two months late.
It was SantaCon, a public costume party in the spirit of Christmas and all things associated with the holiday, as far as traditional, secular stuff goes, anyway. (For the record, there were no sightings of people dressed up like shepherds keeping watch in a field, The Three Wisemen and baby Jesus in a manger.)
More specifically, it was a Christmas-themed bar crawl in which dressed-up revelers (and plainclothes folks, too) patronized Main Street establishments Elk River Brewing Company and C3ntral Tavern and, a short walking distance away, North Street Hotel, an historic and beloved bar owned and operated for decades by Jimmy Nicholson.
The event was well received. Doug Long, who sported a “muscular” Santa shirt, was one of several participants who applauded the SantaCon in downtown Elkton.
“This is just a lot of fun,” Long said, before adding, “We just love the way these bars give you that hometown feeling.”
