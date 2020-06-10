Sam Almony checks "ride in a hot rod" off his bucket list

OXFORD, PA — Sam Almony loves to go to Cecil County Dragway.
His wife of 16 years, Ginny Almony, said Sam was not content to sit with the crowds and watch the races.
"He would hang out at the fence," Ginny said. Even if he arrived in the morning and stayed all day, Sam could be found at the fence. "He would come home smelling like burnt rubber."
Wednesday night Sam had the thrill of a lifetime when he got to ride in a 1971 Chevy Nova. Billy Boyce from Perryville owns the Nova. He agreed to take Sam for a ride, one race fan to another.
Sam's sister-in-law Cindy Mowery contacted her friend Paul Matthews to see if Paul knew anyone with a fast car. Matthews knew who to ask. He contacted his friend Mike Houser at Houser's Auto Body in Nottingham, Pa. Houser is helping Matthews with his Cancer Slayer pick up truck project. It's an over-the-top vehicle to promote the Eli Seth Matthews Leukemia Foundation.
Houser connected Matthews with Boyce. After hearing Sam Almony's story Boyce was happy to oblige.
Sam Almony has Creutzfeldt-Jakob Syndrome, according to his doctors. The Rising Sun man, 65, is on borrowed time. He first fell ill just before Christmas in 2017. Doctors could not figure out why he was losing his strength, having seizures and trembling. Ginny said even doctors are not sure it's what he is suffering from and only the autopsy will be conclusive. What is certain is Sam is very sick and will only get sicker so family and friends are in a rush to help him complete his bucket list.
"This is totally priceless," Ginny said, seeing Sam's reaction when he returned from the ride. Sam's broad grin was unmistakable. She said that grin appeared the night before too when his ride was confirmed.
Boyce left lots of rubber on the Old Baltimore Pike, showing off the power of his car for Sam. In the car they talked about cars and life, Boyce said.
"It was a very interesting conversation," Boyce said.
Outside it was like a scene from the drag strip.
As thick smoke trailed behind the candy apple red Nova and sailed past the crowd in the parking lot of Houser's a cheer went up. Once back in Ginny's arms Sam called the ride "very sexy" and said he enjoyed the trip at speeds he estimated as high as 170 miles per hour.
"It may have been that fast," Boyce said with a. grin. "I don't have a speedometer in it yet."
Next on the bucket list is to get Sam to Cecil County Dragway one more time.
"We're going to make it happen," Ginny said.
