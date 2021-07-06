NORTH EAST — After a year off due to the COVID pandemic, the annual Salute to Cecil County Veterans went off with flare and fireworks Saturday, bringing thousands of Cecil County residents and visitors to the North East Community Park.
Many people in attendance remarked about on the event’s importance, especially now that much of the country has started going out in groups again.
“It feels wonderful,” said Robin Storey, who attended the event with her husband and grandchildren. “It feels special.”
Veterans, active duty service members and civilians alike came to partake in the day’s festivities and pay tribute to those who have served.
“I love seeing people everywhere,” said Sophie Herman, an attendee.
This year’s event, while honoring all veterans, was dedicated to Phil Meekins, who died in May and played a large part in planning the celebration.
While the day went off without a hitch, the planning for this year’s celebration was more expedited than usual.
Earlier this year there was some confusion as to whether the event would happen, with North East officials originally denying the event due to a potential lack of public safety resources. At a meeting in late May, after an earlier meeting denied the event from proceeding, the board overturned that decision and allowed the July 3 event to go on.
With only a few weeks’ notice, Salute to Cecil County Veterans President Brian DeMaris mobilized his volunteers and organizers.
“It was amazing,” DeMaris said of how quickly his volunteers came together.
The festivities began with a dinner, followed by events and activities in the park and pavilion and then the day ended with a barge-launched fireworks show.
For a moment, when the event’s happening was up in the air, the fireworks company the organizers were working with actually sold their spot, potentially meaning there would be no fireworks at the event. However, with the approval from the Town and through working with the company, DeMaris got their fireworks slot back.
Even down to loading the fireworks, everything worked out smoothly, with high school football players from North East coming to help out.
“It’s a real community partnership,” DeMaris said.
DeMaris said that while this year’s event may be a bit smaller than the 2019 celebration in terms of crowd size due to COVID, there was no lack of support. The Salute to Cecil County Veterans corporation received 76 major sponsorships and gifts from hundreds of people sending in smaller donations.
The event cost around $49,000 to put on, with funds going to things like food, fireworks, emergency services and general event costs.
DeMaris said they are right on their budget for this year and gives special thanks to their fundraising team.
As for next year’s event?
“We are very excited for next year,” DeMaris said. “Just after we let our worn-out sponsors and volunteers out here get some rest.”
Scott Serio contributed to the reporting of this article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.