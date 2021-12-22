Rising Sun’s 2015 Building Maintenance Code has done a lot to address peeling paint, high grass and other issues but officials say more needs to be done to protect renters from such things as black mold.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This photo shows a derelict property in Rising Sun in 2017 that was cleaned up as a result of the 2015 Building Maintenance Code.
RISING SUN — Town officials are once again working to protect renters from lackluster landlords.
Rising Sun passed a property maintenance code in 2015, which requires proper upkeep of all properties including lawn care, storage of vehicles, addressing peeling paint and unkempt roofing. The measure also targets empty bank-owned properties and out of town landlords who do not properly upkeep their rentals.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the Rising Sun mayor and commissioners last week that the town is preparing to go to court on behalf of residents over substandard housing issues.
“We have residents renting properties and landlords that are required to take care of leaks,” Bonenberger said. He’s been subpoenaed for a court case involving black mold. “The patterns go right up the walls.”
Bonenberger said he’s successfully gotten one landlord to admit that the design of the building invites black mold.
That landlord has been required to get air quality checks before and after the work is done, and to hire a licensed contractor.
“They have to submit a report on how they will deal with it,” Bonenberger said. “I’ll inspect it afterward to make sure it matches.”
Still, he said he doesn’t understand why the Cecil County and Maryland Health Departments are not involved.
“I don’t know why the health department doesn’t deal with it,” Bonenberger said Tuesday. He was told there’s nothing in the code requiring remediation, to which he replied, “Well put it in there.”
