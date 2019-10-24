PORT DEPOSIT — Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford made three stops in Cecil County Thursday, visiting Bainbridge Development Corporation, NorthBay Adventure Camp and Elk Neck State Park.
At each stop, he had different experiences with one common goal: fact finding.
Bainbridge Development Corporation
Meeting with Steve Cassard, BDC executive director and Toni Sprenkle, project manager, gave Rutherford an update on the progress toward development on the 1,100-acre former Navy base in Port Deposit.
“We are on the brink of productive reuse of this property,” Cassard told Rutherford and other state, county and municipal officials. He reviewed the efforts to clean the property of its asbestos contamination including the realization it could never hold a residential component.
“But this property can be used pretty quickly if its restored for a commercial/industrial site,” he said. And that’s the current plan according to D. Reid Townsend, principal with MRP Industrial from Baltimore.
Townsend ran down a list of several high profile projects the company has in neighboring Harford County including the new Container Store distribution center, which will add 150 jobs to the community. He said that success is now the vision for Bainbridge.
“We want to turn the first 400 acres into a modern distribution center,” Townsend told Rutherford. “The delivery of utilities will accommodate a lot of these types of businesses.”
The name of this impending developer was not announced.
Port Deposit Mayor Wayne Tome added his town is in the process of updating its zoning to match those future plans.
“And we are looking at how we can partner with the infrastructure pursuits,” Tome said.
County Executive Alan McCarthy revisited a letter he sent to Gov. Larry Hogan in September seeking a $4 million special appropriation in the FY 2021 capital budget to contribute to the installation of infrastructure for phase one at Bainbridge.
“We think it will return your investment in a couple of years,” McCarthy told the lieutenant governor.
Cassard reviewed a chart showing how much the state, county and Port Deposit would benefit from a tax perspective with the phase one project alone. Maryland would collect $3.1 million, Cecil County $3.6 million and Port Deposit would realize $1.5 million in new revenue.
“These are the average returns,” Cassard said. “It’s a great investment.”
Sprenkle told Rutherford that the contractor “has been given the green light” to do what is necessary to ensure that each pad is ready for development.
“We are at our critical point now. We will have our contractor in the field by Dec. 1 with an initial surface scan, with scrub and growth moving in the spring,” Sprenkle said.
After touring the site where phase one will go, Rutherford said it was exciting to see the plans and then see where they will go.
“And with what you see right now, there’s a lot of work to do but it’s moving along,” Rutherford said.
NorthBay Adventure Camp
At NorthBay, Rutherford said he wished there had been such an opportunity when he was in sixth grade.
Rutherford was amazed at the amenities at the educational camp in Elk Neck.
“When I was a kid, camping was not air conditioning,” he said of the resort-like location. He stopped to watch young people on the large swing and also marveled as other youngsters screamed from zip lines overhead.
Keith Williams and Jim Longenecker, co-executive directors of North Bay, showed Rutherford one of their biggest challenges. Tides, surge and other erosion wears away the beach at North Bay even with large stone berms in place that were supposed to help reduce the wave action.
“We have to look at what can be done,” Rutherford said. “They want to keep it from moving. I’m not sure how they’ll do that.”
Rutherford finished his NorthBay tour with an unexpected appearance at an assembly where he was gifted with a baseball cap and fleece vest and addressed the students.
“I hope you are enjoying your outdoor education. This is a wonderful opportunity you all have,” he said. “Make sure you tell your family and friends about the wonderful time you had.”
Elk Neck State Park
At his final stop at Elk Neck State Park, Melanie Rice, administrative specialist and Margit Pruett, park manager, showed the lieutenant governor videos and photos of the damage the park sustained last spring when an EF 1 tornado blew through.
Rice ran through surveillance video showing Rutherford how the twister approached and raked through the park damaging buildings and ripping up trees.
“The structural damage alone was $500,000,” Pruett said, adding that did not include the cost of labor for clean up nor the cost of the lost trees.
Rutherford was eager to see the places that had been damaged and also wanted to hike up to Turkey Point Lighthouse.
