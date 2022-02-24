Members of St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church joined in prayer Wednesday night and again Thursday night with their sister congregation at St. Nicholas Ukrainian to pray for Ukraine, its people and an end to the Russian invasion that began before dawn Thursday.
The Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, pastor of St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chesapeake City and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wilmington is also a native of the country now under attack by Russia.
Members of St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church joined in prayer Wednesday night and again Thursday night with their sister congregation at St. Nicholas Ukrainian to pray for Ukraine, its people and an end to the Russian invasion that began before dawn Thursday.
CECIL WHIG FILE PHOTO
The Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, pastor of St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chesapeake City and St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wilmington is also a native of the country now under attack by Russia.
CHESAPEAKE CITY — Members of St. Basil’s Ukrainian Catholic Church joined in prayer Wednesday night and again Thursday night with their sister congregation at St. Nicholas Ukrainian to pray for Ukraine, its people and an end to the Russian invasion that began before dawn Thursday.
The Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, pastor of both congregations, and a native of western Ukraine, said he still has family in the country and he is very worried.
“My homeland was also attacked,” said the native of Ivano-Frankivsk Thursday. While Russian tanks crossed the border on the western side, the western side his homeland was hit with airstrikes.
“My mother-in-law and brother-in-law are in an air raid shelter,” he said, adding they are trying to find a way out of the country until the fighting ends.
Russian forces had been setting up along the Russia-Ukraine border for weeks, with Russian officials claiming to the world that the buildup was not an invasion force. However, early Thursday morning, troop movements began on the ground while air strikes were launched to the east. Klanichka said Russian President Vladimir Putin wants Ukraine back under Russian control and wants to revive the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
“It’s been 30 years independent,” the pastor said of Ukraine, adding that Ukrainians likes it that way and will fight the aggression. Ukraine gained its independence when the USSR collapsed in 1991.
Klanichka and his wife, Natalia, came to the parish 20 years ago because of the need for priests in the diocese.
Ukraine is a small country about the same size as Texas with a military comprised of about 400,000 personnel. President Joseph Biden has vowed that U.S. troops would not join in the war, but would act as advisors and supply equipment.
“He should have sent in troops,” Klanichka said. “Ukraine does not have enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.