ELKTON — Three minor bridges over Cecil County creeks will be closed until the fall as the county Department of Public Works starts remediation efforts, with work on one starting as early as next week.
Stevenson Road bridge over Northeast Creek along with Providence Road and Black Snake Road over Little Elk Creek are set for cleaning, painting and repaired.
“There’s old rust that needs to be blast cleaned off, so from there it can be painted. The steel beams underneath the bridge also need to be repaired,” County Chief of Engineering and Construction Phil Muzik told the Whig.
Stevenson Road bridge will be closed starting on Monday, Aug. 5, and will reopen at the end of the month. Following that project, Providence Road bridge will be closed for remediation on Aug. 23 and construction is expected to wrap up at the end of September.
Finally, crews will close Black Snake Road bridge for work on Sept. 18 and reopen it by October’s end.
Emergency equipment will not be able to utilize the spans during their repair periods.
All three projects have been previously funded by the county at $780,000, according to the Fiscal year 2020 Capital Improvement Program. About 71%, or $560,000, is being paid through federal funds.
