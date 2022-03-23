CHESAPEAKE CITY — People who want to have the chance to support Ukraine, while enjoying a good drink, can go to a fundraiser hosted by the Rummur Lounge in Chesapeake City on Sunday, April 3 from 2-6 p.m.
“This event is actually a chance for you to do something about what’s going on, as opposed to just offering thoughts and prayers,” Greg Shelton, who organized the event, said.
A portion of the proceeds will be distributed to humanitarian relief efforts through the Ukrainian Archeparchy of Philadelphia. Ukraine is currently facing crisis as the country fights back against a Russian invasion, with over 10 million people being displaced inside the country as of March 22.
Shelton, whose Ukrainian family has roots in the Chesapeake City area, will serve as a guest bartender. The menu will feature a special drink “Glory to Ukraine,” resembling the blue and yellow of the country’s flag.
Rummur Lounge owner Ed O’Hara saw other bars create drinks in honor of Ukraine, and wanted to create his own version with rum, while doing something to help the country.
“Once we create the drink, what are we doing besides selling it,” O’Hara said. “How can we be helpful, how can we do something that’s not just self serving.”
Raffle baskets showcasing aspects of Ukrainian culture will be available at Rummur Lounge, from a Ukrainian Easter Basket – including a piece of embroidery and other items, to stained glass Ukrainian flags and a basket containing a Ukrainian dinner. Shelton is working with other parishioners to create the baskets and contributed his own painting of a pysanky easter egg, an egg adorned traditional folk motifs and designs.
Rev. Volodymyr Klanichka, from St. Basil Ukrainian Catholic Church in Chesapeake City will give a blessing at the event. Shelton is a parishioner at St. Basil’s, which was founded in 1920. The church will also be open to the public on April 3.
Many members of the Ukrainian community originally arrived in Chesapeake City to work in the canal. The founder of St. Basil’s Church, Rev. Joseph Ortynsky, encouraged Ukrainians to move to the area, helping his countrymen gain farmland in the area.
Shelton’s grandfather and grandmother came over to the country separately to Cecil County, and met while living in the United States. The Chesapeake City Museum has a display on the Ukrainian culture in the city, that includes the outfit Shelton’s grandmother wore when she arrived at Ellis Island. The museum will be open during the event.
For more information readers can go to https://www.facebook.com/events/642218746869910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.