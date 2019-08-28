ELKTON — Curtis York told the Cecil County Board of License Commissioners that he was thankful that the board gave him the opportunity to open The Rum Guys, but at the same time he was sorry to have to give up his license.
The Rum Guys was a small, intimate lounge inside Cafe of the Bay coffee shop, located at 19 Bohemia Ave. in Chesapeake City, where customers could sit and sip small batch distilled spirits and enjoy each other's company.
"It was very successful and I want you to know it was also very profitable," York told the board Wednesday at the conclusion of a hearing in which he transferred his license to The Inn At The Canal.
York got the idea while living more than a decade in Australia. The Rum Guys started in February.
Edward and Sara O'Hara are taking over the business and moving it to their seven-room bed-and-breakfast across the street at 104 Bohemia Ave.
"We're building on The Rum Guys," Edward O'Hara said, although the name will change to Rummer Lounge.
The liquor board approved the transfer of the license held by York to the O'Haras.
O'Hara, who was also recently elected to the Chesapeake City Town Council, told the board that an under-used front parlor inside the historic home will be turned into the lounge.
"It has seating for 20 to 23 people and we have plans for a fully renovated kitchen," he said.
Right away, Rummer Lounge will open in its current condition, using an old bar already in place.
"We will begin construction of the new bar in the next two to three weeks," he said. "The intent is to have the bar open to the public as well as our guests."
Liquor board member Kristen Ortt was concerned about having the public in a construction zone.
"During the renovations of the kitchen, will you have to close?" Ortt asked.
O'Hara said that the plan was to work as much as possible but remain open.
"We will likely take a week or two and shut down the kitchen," he added.
The same crew has been hired to complete another job for the couple and will bounce back and forth to have as little impact on guests and customers as possible, he explained.
Once completed, look for The Inn At the Canal to serve a Sunday brunch while Rummer Lounge operates Thursdays through Sundays, offering bar foods.
"It will not be a full-service restaurant," he assured the board.
York called the plans "a good marriage ... with a nice customer following."
