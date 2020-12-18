RISING SUN — After a year of overcoming isolation, uncertainty and loss, the veterans at Perry Point VA Medical Center will get an extra dose of holiday cheer thanks to Garrett Rees, a Rising Sun High School freshman who organized an effort to collect cards, books, hats, gloves and other gifts to deliver to the veterans ahead of Christmas.
Rees, a Navy Sea Cadet, basketball player and martial arts student, explained that idea came from larger national projects — in sixth grade, he participated in Wreaths Across America, decorating the graves of fallen soldiers to honor their service, and Stocking for Soldiers, which spreads supplies, gifts and holiday cheer to active duty troops around the world.
However, he noticed there weren’t many options for supporting local veterans.
“I wanted to do something for the veterans near us,” Rees said. “I feel really good about it, being able to bring the community together for such a special cause like this. So many people are willing to donate and participate.”
This is the second year Rees led a collection for the Perry Point VA veterans — last year, they received over 350 cards, and boxes of donations. Rees asked local business owners to host drop boxes for cards with signs explaining the project, and had nearly ten altogether.
Like everything else this year, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a wrinkle in the plan for round two.
“There are less places open for the donation boxes, so we haven’t been able to collect as much,” he said. “Less people are out in public, so when we have the boxes out less people are seeing them.”
He doesn’t have this year’s totals yet, but he only set up three boxes — one at San’s Martial Arts, his martial arts studio, one at Rise ‘N Grind Cafe in downtown Rising Sun, and one right outside his house. The drop-boxes include blank cards that anyone can fill out on the spot.
Still, Rees said that bringing the project back amid COVID feels like a win after a challenging year. Parts of life we might have once taken for granted, like seeing friends and family or supporting local businesses, have been constrained, and Rees has only had a handful of in-person classes since schools shut down in March.
“We’re able to go back for a few days, and then they shut it down again,” he said. “It feels really good to go out in the community and do things.”
He hopes the gifts and cards will mean as much to the veterans who receive them. He said that after delivering last year’s donations, Perry Point VA staff passed along messages of thanks.
“A lot of veterans there are dealing with injuries and different things in their lives,” he said. “I hope this can make them happy, and can help get them back on their feet.”
Looking ahead, he hopes that next year the project will continue to expand, with more collection boxes around the county. He may look to spread the donations between more veterans programs, he said, and hopes to collaborate with organizations like the Travis Manion Foundation, which supports military veterans and families.
Rees is dedicated to military service, with plans to enter the Marines as an officer after college. He reflected on the importance of community service.
“It’s good to do these kinds of things, because you’re giving back and you’re making other people’s lives better,” he said. “It’s really rewarding.”
Rees will continue accepting cards and donations to any of the drop boxes through the weekend, and will make the delivery to Perry Point VA on Monday. Anyone interested in supporting him can check out the projects Facebook page Holiday Cards and Supplies for Veterans.
