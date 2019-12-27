RISING SUN — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is looking for help to determine how a pickup truck parked in a farm field was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
The loss of the 2005 Dodge Dakota, used by Still Waters Angus Farm in Rising Sun and owned by James Taylor, was estimated at $500.
A passerby reported the fire off Red Pump Road around 4:15 Thursday morning. It started in the engine compartment and quickly consumed the vehicle.
No one was injured.
Anyone with information should call the Maryland Arson Hotline 1-800-492-7529.
