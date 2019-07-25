NORTH EAST — Southbound traffic on Route 272 will be shifted onto the new bridge over the Amtrak railroad starting Monday morning, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
The SHA shifted northbound traffic on that stretch of road, also known as Mauldin Avenue, onto the new bridge at the end of June.
On Monday, motorists can expect a flagging operation, as well as possible brief closures and minor delays. Once the shift is completed by the afternoon, both directions of Route 272 will be on the new bridge, according to the SHA.
The temporary traffic pattern will include 11-foot wide lanes. Full lane width of 12 feet, shoulders and sidewalks on both sides of the bridge may not be available until early 2020 as the project nears completion, SHA reported.
SHA is urging motorists to proceed with caution across the new bridge, obey the posted speed limit and watch for turning vehicles and pedestrians crossing Route 272.
As traffic shifts onto the new bridge, crews will begin removing the old bridge and creating the space needed to complete the southbound side of the new bridge. Remaining construction includes finishing the concrete abutments; setting two steel main beams; and forming and pouring the remainder of the concrete bridge deck, sidewalk and side wall.
The bridge replacement project began in 2014. However, an ongoing legal battle with Mumford and Miller, a Delaware company that was forced off the project, delayed its progress.
The project was then rebid and awarded to Allan Myers Construction from Fallston, which took over the project in 2017, but experienced more delays when design flaws were discovered.
In addition to the realignment of a quarter mile of Mauldin Avenue, the bridge will include the construction of shoulders — which the current bridge does not have — and expansion of sidewalks from 3-feet to 5-feet wide. The project will create sidewalks on both sides of the bridge and pedestrian ramps that will extend along the road from the intersection with Main and Russell streets to the entrance of the North East Station Shopping Center in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
