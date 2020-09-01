ELKTON — Maryland Route 273 over the Big Elk Creek will be closed from 3 a.m. until 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday so concrete sections of the park trail can be set into place according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
“This is the trail that goes under the bridge along the creek,” said SHA spokesman Robert Rager. It’s an area inside the 5,600 acre Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area known as The Carriage Trail.
The Allan Myers Construction crew will be doing five concrete pours, Rager said Tuesday.
“Two can be done from the off to the side but three require (the truck) to be on the bridge and since that’s only one lane we will have to close the bridge ... and pump the concrete down,” he said.
Motorists will be detoured onto Appleton, Elkton and Singerly Roads.
Completion of the trail is now set for the end of September, with bridge completion to follow.
“We’re coming up on the east side abutments and walls,” he said, noting that girders would follow.
“By November we should return to two-way traffic,” he added.
The $6.7 million project, when completed, will make the bridge wider.
Meanwhile, Rager said the latest concrete pour on Route 272 over the Amtrak lines is now in the 28-day cure stage. Once that deadline has passed the crew will move onto drainage and paving the approaches to the bridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.