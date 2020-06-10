Rose Bank Cemetery in Calvert expands for future burials

CALVERT — A new section of the Rose Bank Cemetery in Calvert is now open and burial plots are for sale, ending a quest that the cemetery board of proprietors started approximately 15 years ago because they were aware that the original graveyard was nearing capacity.
Marked by impeccably manicured grounds featuring a granite “Rose Bank Cemetery Quaker Lane” sign amid numerous rosebushes, a United States banner affixed to a centerpiece flagpole and benches engraved with “In honor of those who served to protect our country,” the two-acre parcel off Quaker Lane serves as the expansion of the original cemetery.
It is a short walking distance from the original, six-acre Rose Bank Cemetery, which, bordering Route 272 and Brick Meetinghouse Road, was established in 1847. The first burial at that graveyard dates back to 1850 and, since then, more than a 1,000 people have been laid to rest there, according to Cliff England, president of the seven-member Rose Bank Cemetery Board of Proprietors.
“We are close to capacity. We have about 50 to 75 graves left. They already have been bought, but the people are still living,” England said, referring to the original cemetery.
The new section of the cemetery – officially named Rose Bank Cemetery Quaker Lane - can accommodate 1,000 graves, marking the first phase of an expansion project in which a total of seven acres were purchased by the board, England said.
In decades to come, when the remaining fives acres of that property have been improved, Rose Bank Cemetery Quaker Lane will have room for a total of 4,400 graves, he added.
“Right now, four graves have been bought, but there have been no burials yet,” England said of the two-acre expansion section of the cemetery.
England and Clay McDowell, who is vice-president of the Rose Bank Cemetery Board of Proprietors, told the Cecil Whig that the board started entertaining the purchase of new land for the old cemetery about 20 years ago and officially started its search in 2001.
It was a stop-and-start endeavor during the several years that followed, with potential land deals falling through for a variety of reasons.
“We thought we’d be able to buy land adjacent to it (the old cemetery),” England said, referring to one of the prospective parcels of land that the board had explored as a possible site for expansion, before the owner ultimately declined to sell.
Finally, in 2016, after finding the well-situated, seven-acre parcel off Quaker Lane and negotiating with its owner, the board purchased that property for $155,000, England and McDowell reported.
(It is approximately a half-mile away from the original cemetery by road, perhaps three-tenths of a mile away by foot, meaning mowers and other equipment, which are stored in a maintenance building at the original cemetery, easily can be driven to and from the two parcels, according to England and McDowell.)
The board contracted McCrone Engineers, an Elkton-area firm, which designed the layout of the two-acre section of Rose Bank Cemetery Quaker Lane, a process that involved surveying the land and laying out the future grave sites, marking each one with steel pins placed in the ground, according to England and McDowell.
Rob Roy Construction, a Pennsylvania-based company, performed the “basic land shaping” at the two-acre site, an endeavor which included raising up the land with fill dirt and then leveling it so it was on the same plane with Quaker Lane and also building the access road from Quaker Lane.
Then Hartwood Landscaping and Tree Services, a North East-area company owned by Michael J. Morgan, performed work focused on the aesthetics of the two-acre section of the cemetery. That work included the planting of trees and shrubs – including the rosebushes - the erection of the centerpiece flagpole and the installment of the concrete benches.
England told the Cecil Whig that the board of proprietors spent a total of $175,000 on the improvement of the two-acre section of Rose Bank Cemetery Quaker Lane.
“There will still be gravesites available 100 years from now,” England said.
