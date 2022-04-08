PORT DEPOSIT — Armed with information and possibilities, Alex Turkin came to the mayor and town council with a proposal to turn Hopkins Quarry into a rock climbing hot spot.
“I’m trying to make this a reality,” Turkin said at the Port Deposit town meeting. “I want to make this a spot for climbing but also trails.”
Port Deposit owns the 68-acre former granite quarry on the north end of town. Turkin said the quarry is suggested as a good spot for rock climbing by others but he wanted to talk to its owner before he entered the property.
“I didn’t want to go back there again without permission,” he told the elected body. He also made contact with Mid Atlantic Climbers and Access Fund, groups that support the sport and encourage and advocate for sustainable access and conservation.
Councilman Wayne Tome Jr. said he was walking the property recently and agreed with Turkin that this was a good idea for the former quarry. So did Councilman Kevin Brown.
“I would love to see that,” Tome said, adding he is a lifelong backpacker and welcomed the trailhead idea. “We’d be the first jurisdiction in the state to have their own rock climbing park. It would be totally unique and really neat.”
Turkin pointed out that the closest premiere rock climbing park is in Harpers Ferry, WV.
Mayor Bob Kuhs said the town needs to investigate liability coverage.
“There’s always the risk of rock falling down and all the liability in the world won’t protect us from that,” Kuhs said.
Vicky Rinkerman, town administrator, said Port Deposit would need money from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Parks and Playgrounds program to develop the quarry as a park.
Turkin is already on top of that.
“I sent pictures (of the quarry) to my climbing friends and they sent me a list of resources,” he said. That included information on statutes and liabilities, he added.
In the past, Port Deposit had talked about developing the quarry as a park, using the natural granite to create an amphitheater, among other amenities. In a 2006 tour of the quarry with then Congressman Wayne Gilchrest there was talk of making the quarry part of the Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenways Trail, for which Port Deposit had applied for a $40,000 grant to clear the property and add parking. Port Deposit purchased the quarry with Project Open Space money.
Although the site was found to be contaminated from decades of illicit dumping of construction debris and household and municipal waste, in 2012 the Maryland Department of the Environment, citing several clean ups and investigations, deemed the case closed.
“Based on the existing environmental covenant for the site, no further action or investigation was recommended at this time,” the report concluded.
