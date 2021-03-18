NORTH EAST — Saying there will always be new projects to tackle, Robert McKnight feels it was the right time for him to step down as mayor of North East.
“I am leaving the town better than I found it,” McKnight said. “I have no regrets. I am grateful to God that He gave me the grace to do it.”
He served on the planning commission in the 1980s and was appointed as a town commissioner in 1992. He later became mayor, a title he held for 27 years.
McKnight declined to seek another term in the Feb. 8 election and was replaced by Town Commissioner Michael Kline, who ran unopposed. His last day in office was March 10.
Over those 27 years as mayor, McKnight has seen North East grow and prosper, even in the face of a change that many didn’t care for at first. What first came to his mind during an interview at his other office at United Redeemed Church where he serves as pastor, was StreetScape, the Maryland State Highway Administration program that beautifies and modernizes main streets by adding traffic calming pedestrian-friendly passage including wider sidewalks and crosswalks.
“It was a change; a significant change. The merchants were afraid it would change their businesses,” McKnight said. “It has increased their business.”
Then there was the incident last summer in which Cecil Solidarity unsuccessfully petitioned to have McKnight removed from office after he was seen standing near a march held in town by the civil rights group. Witnesses claim McKnight was laughing as the names of Black people killed by law enforcement were being read aloud. McKnight denied the claim, and the petition was later ruled invalid because it did not meet the authorized use of such according to town law.
Now months later, McKnight said that, too, was part of the job.
“My job was to be out front and take the heat,” he said. “I was blessed to have a great team to work with.”
Over his almost three decades in town government, McKnight has leaned on the staff in town hall and his fellow elected officials.
“There have been maybe 25 or 26 different commissioners, but we never had a contentious town meeting,” he said. “We didn’t always agree but we agreed to get along.”
All those meetings, he never had to cast a vote either, McKnight said.
“Issues were always unanimous one way or the other. I never used my veto either, but I always had it available,” he said.
McKnight did take one political side trip in 2011, throwing his hat into the ring for the brand new position of Cecil County Executive. It was a race that would eventually go to Tari Moore.
McKnight can now focus his time on his church. He’s left town government behind, including the honor of representing the town when the new North East library opens.
“That’s Mike Kline’s job now, and I want to give him all the room he needs,” he said of the new mayor. Even if invited to the library grand opening, McKnight said he doubts he’ll go. He notes he did present a check to the library March 4, which he figures was his last official act.
“The North East VFW was my last proclamation,” he added. McKnight was at Post 6027 to help mark the 75th Anniversary.
“But I am excited to have the bridge and the new library,” he said, referring also to the seemingly never ending project to replace the bridge on Mauldin Avenue with a newer, wider expanse to bring traffic onto town.
At the end of the day, McKnight said he wants to be remembered for his dedication to the town in which he is also a resident.
“I want to be remembered for having done the best job to my God-given ability ... and be remembered as a team player,” the former mayor said.
His other job as a pastor and his faith are what kept him grounded all those years.
“It was a lot of praying. That’s how I went at this job. That’s the only way you can do it.”
