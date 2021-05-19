PERRYVILLE — Matt Roath took the oath of office Tuesday night, a week after winning the election for the mayor of Perryville.
Roath defeated the incumbent, Robert Ashby, by 9 votes. Ashby had held the office since 2018, when he defeated Commissioner Michelle Linkey by 2 votes to take the office.
There was a small hiccup in the proceedings caused by the town’s decision to continue holding its twice-monthly meetings virtually despite Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s mandate lifting mask requirements for all businesses except for schools, health care facilities and public transportation. Hogan said, however, that each business can make its own decisions about whether to require masks inside.
As the meeting began, Charlene Notarcola, Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court, as well as the town’s Board of Commissioners, was waiting for Roath in the town hall meeting room. Roath, meanwhile, appeared on the video feed from his home.
“He has to sign the paperwork,” Notarcola said. Perryville town policy requires Roath to be in the building to take his oath of office and sign documents instating him as mayor.
Calling it a miscommunication, Roath got in his vehicle and came to the town hall. Once inside, Roath was sworn in, signed the paperwork, and took his place at the table in between Commissioners Bob Taylor, Linkey and Tim Snelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.