PERRYVILLE — Mike Quinn is going back to the nationals to represent the Maryland Transportation Authority after the Colora man finished in first place in the Operators Challenge at the Snow Plow Roadeo held Wednesday at the Maryland Department of Transportation yard off Interstate 95.
"I hit one of the cones and one tennis ball," Quinn said of his drive through the eight elements of the obstacle course. "But otherwise I did OK."
This will be a second trip for Quinn, who placed first last year too. He did not do as well at nationals, he said, but he hopes to do better this time around.
"I'll probably practice two days before," Quinn said, but added that would be all. "I don't like to practice too much. I feel like I do better in the competition."
David Snyder, of Rising Sun, placed second.
"I did OK except for the cone over there," Snyder said moments after stepping out of the yellow MDTA truck affixed with a snowplow.
The obstacle course mimics real life driving situations in the snow, according to Charles Marcum, facilities maintenance supervisor for the Northern Region. One element recreates navigating around parked cars to clear snow. In another, drivers move forward, then backward in a serpentine pattern. At the end, the truck must stop and drop its blade right on a line marked on the pavement. The entire course has to be completed in six minutes. The winner has the least amount of points.
"If you're not wearing your seatbelt you automatically get 12 points," Marcum said.
Triston Marston, from Conowingo, placed first in the Mechanics Challenge, while James Trego, from Rising Sun, placed second.
There was also a vehicle rescue element at the Roadeo, which no Cecil County residents entered.
In the Mechanic's Challenge, Marston and Trego had to find what's broken on a truck.
"You have to discover 10 things on a vehicle in under 15 minutes," Trego said.
The defect could be under the hood, in the cab or under the chassis. There's also a 25-question written test.
"There's no true or false, no multiple choice," Marston said of the fill-in-the-blank inquest.
Like the vehicle inspection, the written test is also timed.
The VRT challenge had contestants hooking a disabled pickup to a pickup truck to a tow truck and getting it out of a tight situation, then backing it into a parking spot.
Quinn and Snyder will go to Loveland, Colo., on Sept. 27 to compete in the American Public Works Association Western Snow and Ice Roadeo.
