The Maryland State Highway Administration project to make the Route 40/Route 272 intersection safer for pedestrians and motorists was finished last week with freshly painted lanes and with all construction equipment gone.
This is what Route 272 looked like on the approach to Route 40 before the Maryland State Highway Administration awarded a $4.3 million contract to improve the flow, markings, safety, lighting and drainage of the intersection.
The Maryland State Highway Administration project to make the Route 40/Route 272 intersection safer for pedestrians and motorists was finished last week with freshly painted lanes and with all construction equipment gone.
Long-lasting traffic project done, at long last
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
This is what Route 272 looked like on the approach to Route 40 before the Maryland State Highway Administration awarded a $4.3 million contract to improve the flow, markings, safety, lighting and drainage of the intersection.
NORTH EAST — Consider it a Christmas gift from the Maryland State Highway Administration: the $4.3 million construction project at Routes 40 and 272, which lasted more than four years, was finally finished last week.
Although there are a few minor issues still pending, SHA spokeswoman Shantee Felix said Gradeline Construction has cleared the worksite, leaving a smooth surface for drivers with clearly marked lanes, better lighting and improved drainage.
“Crews are in the process of performing final inspections and noting any adjustments,” Felix said via email Tuesday.
Felix elaborated on examples of the remaining details.
“An example, might be a minor adjustment to pavement markings. Those adjustments would be done in the spring due as it requires warmer temperatures for proper installation,” she said.
This was one of three projects in Cecil County in 2016 that was awarded to Congressional Contracting. The Rockville based company was also awarded a sidewalk project in Charlestown and the construction of the traffic circle at the intersection of Blue Ball and Telegraph Roads. After months of inactivity on all three SHA pulled the contracts in Feb. 2019. According to the State Department of Assessments and Taxation the company lost its business license in Oct. 2019.
Gradeline, based in Middle River, Md., got the contract to complete all three projects with the SHA pursuing the bond money to cover the costs.
The sidewalks were completed first, followed by the traffic circle. The larger of the three projects, the intersection, was supposed to be finished in summer of 2018. Like the traffic circle, there were design issues that caused delays on top of the change in contractors.
The guardrail design had to be adjusted for newer specifications and there was a conflict with underground utilities, which has been resolved.
The area was re-striped and marked last week and all the equipment, barrels and cones removed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.