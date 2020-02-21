FAIR HILL — The bridge on Route 273 that carries traffic over the Big Elk Creek north of Elkton will be closed to traffic Sunday night according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
And when it reopens Monday morning, Robert Rager, SHA spokesman, said the travel lane would be narrower.
“You don’t have 13 feet now. You have 11,” Rager said Thursday. “We are notifying trucking companies.”
Telegraph Road will close at 7 p.m. to allow the crew from Allan Myers to demolish the remainder of the old bridge. Rager said in preparation the approaches on both sides of the new span have been paved so when the bridge re-opens Monday morning at 5 the ride for commuters will be less jarring.
“We will continue to have one lane controlled by a temporary light,” he added.
Allan Myers has told SHA that the project is on schedule to be completed in August.
Meanwhile the Fallston construction company is also making progress on the bridge on Route 272, which carries traffic into North East and over Amtrak.
“They set the last two beams in two weeks ago,” Rager reported.
That project has been ongoing — in fits and starts — since 2012. Allan Myers took over the project in 2017 from Mumford & Miller.
“They are on track to be out of there in late May,” he said.
Also, for those who are wondering why construction warning signs are still posted around the roundabout at Blue Ball Road and Telegraph Road north of Elkton, Rager said there’s a reason.
“Technically Blue Ball is not finished,” Rager said. While the travel portion of the traffic circle is finished, sleeves for signage have not been installed.
“We need them to do that so we can close it out,” he said.
Gradeline Construction took on the project in May 2019 after SHA canceled the contract held by Congressional Contracting. The roundabout was supposed to be completed in Dec. 2016. Congressional Contracting filed for bankruptcy forcing the state to pursue the bond money through the legal process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.