RISING SUN — Owners of property slated for development or re-development are challenging plans to change zoning for properties without defining permitted uses first.
At a public hearing in Rising Sun Banquet Hall Tuesday night, Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun Town Administrator, reviewed the process that led up to two ordinances at the center of the hearing. Ordinance 2022-01 spells out the town’s zoning designations while Ordinance 2022-02 addresses 15 properties that are targeted for new designations.
Joseph J. Mahoney, the attorney for William Fossett, said Rising Sun is moving too fast in its efforts make the town’s zoning match that of Cecil County.
“I asked what are the permitted uses,” Mahoney said he asked town hall in reference to Fossett’s East Main Street property for a change from Commercial Center to Limited Commercial zoning. “I was told, ‘We don’t have that yet.’”
Mahoney urged the town to publicize the permitted uses in each designation ahead of changing the zoning.
“Until we have those specifications of the LC zone we have no way of knowing the value of the property,” he said.
Sean Goodie said his family, which operated Goodie’s Refrigeration and Appliances on Cooper Avenue for decades, said changing the zoning for their property is just as damaging.
“Down zoning takes our value,” Goodie said. Rising Sun proposes to change the zoning from LI Light Industrial to LC Limited Commercial.
“We are looking to lease this property,” Goodie told the mayor and commissioners, adding that new tenant would provide good paying jobs.
One of the new zoning designations is EC Employment Center, which would primarily be along US Route 1 and hopefully attract businesses such as data centers. Bonenberger said the goal is to attract jobs with good salary and benefits soo residents don’t have to travel to Baltimore, Wilmington or Philadelphia.
Mark Healey, a traffic engineer speaking on behalf of the planned Stephen’s Preserve subdivision, disagreed with town plans to change the zoning of that project, saying the fears of increased traffic from new homes in the center of town would have no impact on downtown Rising Sun.
“In my 29 years in this business I have not seen a comprehensive plan that down zones,” Healey said. “This is contrary to Smart Growth and also contrary to a walkable community.”
He called it “poor planning and in fact it’s indefensible.”
Land Use Attorney Bradley Stover described the down zoning as “extremely rare and draconian.”
“We believe this new zoning classification to Rural Residential will greatly reduce the value of the property,” Stover said. “It’s essentially going to deem it as undesirable.”
Stover suggested the town came up with the low density designation specifically for Stephen’s Preserve, which was planned for 119 lots. He also said Rising Sun would violate the Priority Funding Area designation with the RR zone.
Don Stephens, owner of the 65-acre property, suggested instead that Rising Sun attach its R2 zone to the property, which would allow for mixed residential.
Pam Finn, a resident of Colonial Way, was concerned about the change in zoning for a parcel situated in between her street and Ryan Drive. The mixed residential zone would be removed, leaving only the commercial center designation. Town officials decided that Ryan Drive and East Main Street could not handle all the extra traffic from the addition of townhouses and apartments on the parcel of land across from the Rising Sun branch library. Finn saw the change to all commercial negatively.
“Our road right now is a bypass for town traffic,” she said. “How are we supposed to adapt with the noise and the trucks?”
Finn said the current traffic is scary enough that she does not allow children in her care to play outside.
“I just need some answers so I can decide if I still want to live here or not,” Finn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.