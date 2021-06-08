RISING SUN — On Saturday, over 3500 people ventured to the heart of town for Rising Sun’s annual Sunfest. After last year’s festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the resumption of the event brought recordbreaking numbers to town.
“This was the most people I’ve ever seen at Sunfest,” said Vincent Sammons, President of Rising Sun’s Chamber of Commerce and a Sunfest organizer since 2012.
Sunfest itself sprawled through all available space at the intersection of Queen Street and West Pearl Street, just steps from Main Street. Port Deposit’s Marshall Bus Company provided 2 buses to transport Sunfest attendees from their cars to the event and back. According to Sammons, the event reached maximum vendor capacity, with a total of 125 vendor slots being sold out. Of those vendors, 80% were from the town itself.
“[We try to be] organic,” said Sammons. “We limit branded vendors, such as Avon.”
The event brought vendors of anything and everything to Rising Sun. Food options were available — ranging from water ice stands to smoked meats — as well as game stands and arts and crafts. Standing out among the rest, the Cecil County Health Department manned medical stands giving out COVID-19 vaccines. 30 individuals received vaccinations, with 15 receiving either their second dose of the Moderna shot or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Though Sammons noted that there were some complaints — mostly related to getting pop-up tents set up and wares unloaded — Sunfest itself was a cheery, positive event.
“I’ve had a great time,” said Flo Hudak, first time Sunfest attendee and owner of the flower shop Go With The Flo. “People are so friendly, it’s like a little family.”
Hudak, whose flower stand required a bit more infrastructure than the fold-out tables and pop-up tents that most stands featured, admitted to initially being dissatisfied at the cramped location her stand had been assigned. But, as business came pouring in, Hudak couldn’t complain.
“It’s worked out really well,” said Hudak, who took on over 50 Father’s Day orders in addition to the flowers bought at Sunfest. “I earned my keep and [the Sunfest organizers] said they’re going to move me inward next year.”
Like Hudak, many other stand-owners reported that they had similarly successful Sunfests.
“We’ve got a good reputation,” said Budd Webb, co-owner of Pit Stop Pit Beef with his wife Polly Webb. “We did really well.”
Webb, who has had a stand at Sunfest for 25 years, was surprised by the number of patrons that came through during the morning hours.
“We usually get hit hard in the A.M.,” Webb chuckled. “But we’re not used to doing this after a year off.”
In addition to the stands, Sunfest featured a number of different events throughout the day. The morning parade kicked off Sunfest itself, followed soon after by a Rising Sun Martial Arts demonstration. A pie-eating contest was held in the afternoon, soon after a Town vs. Chamber Tug Of War competition. A number of musicians took the stage on Queen Street around lunchtime, which Sammons noted caused some issues for the event’s staff.
“We were lean this year,” Sammons said.
He praised Boy Scouts Troop 28 and the Rising Sun Public Works department for their continued help during the event. After the yearlong hiatus of Sunfest, several longtime organizers were not able to return, leaving Sammons and other organizers to learn on the fly.
“The car show didn’t go as well as planned,” Sammons mused. He also said that the concerts caused some delays due to getting chairs set up and broken down.
However, despite a few small hiccups, Sammons felt that the event came off well and was a learning experience which will only lead to a better Sunfest next year.
