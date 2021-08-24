RISING SUN — Rural Maryland Council has awarded Rising Sun a $300,000 grant to address the town’s water issues in its older distribution lines.
That money is part of a $1 million project that includes increasing flow, eliminating stagnation and furthering development of its employment corridor along US Route 1. Rising Sun would fund the remaining $700,000.
“This will allow us to replace undersized water lines,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
Along Reynolds, Buckley and Cooper Avenues and Pearl Street are Rising Sun’s oldest infrastructure with 4- or 6-inch water lines.
“There’s a couple of inherent problems with these smaller lines. Less water is able to move due to function loss,” he said.
The size of the pipes does not allow for good pressure or for the water to flow back and forth.
“The water sits in the line and degrades the water quality,” Bonenberger said.
Bonenberger said Rising Sun’s water is treated by Chester Water Authority with chloramine, which is just as effective as chlorine but less caustic and far less hazardous.
“But chloramine has a shorter shelf life,” he said. “Because the water sits in there... That’s where you get the brown water.”
Having the larger lines will eliminate that, he explained. The larger lines will also help in times of emergency.
“In the event of a fire it’s harder to draw water on these smaller lines,” he said, adding hydrants only draw water in one direction. “It would be ideal to replace some of these lines with larger lines.”
As had been planned all along, the town is delaying the paving of Mount and Pearl Streets, and Cooper, Buckley and Reynolds Avenues to lay larger pipe in the street and make these more effective connections.
“The line up Mount Street is a mixed match of 4- and 6-inch lines. It should be 10- to 12-inches,” Bonenberger said.
That line dead ends at the bridge over Stone Run.
“The plan is to have it go back and connect to the 12-inch main and it will be fed by two lines in two different directions. This should mitigate the quality and supply,” he said.
Rising Sun was one of 135 applicants for the $5.6 million pool of Rural Maryland Council funds.
Part of the larger scope of this $1 million project will focus on increasing the property tax values in Rising Sun.
“Rising Sun doesn’t have the ability to create Enterprise Zones,” Bonenberger said, referring to the Maryland tax credit program which currently encompasses about 7,000 acres of Cecil County along the Route 40/Interstate 95 corridor. “So what we did is create an Employment Center zone. We can’t provide tax credits but we can give rebates on impact fees.”
The plan is to entice tech companies such as data centers to locate along Route 1 and bring with them high paying careers. Rising Sun added the employment center zone in its most recent comprehensive plan revision.
“We don’t want another Bel Air or White Marsh,” he said of the areas with high retail development. “We want the $50,000, $60,000, $70,000 a year jobs. Good tech jobs.”
In turn that would attract the need for homes on larger 1- to 3-acre lots.
“With the right kinds of jobs comes the right kind of income,” he said, adding that would increase the values of property already in town.
Now town officials are looking into other projects including a use for the treated water from the town wastewater plant and broadband expansion.
“We are looking at using the clean discharge to cool a data center. That would be a really good, environmentally centered reclamation,” he said. “We are also looking into if we can own the cable and lease it out. That could really put the town in a good position.”
Having been in Rising Sun town hall since May 2007, Bonenberger said he is enjoying see the town emerge from its darkness.
“It’s really exciting to see all this hard work, all the difficult decisions, all the investments made... All done with this vision in mind,” Bonenberger said.
