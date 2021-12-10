RISING SUN — For a town that began planning its future in the midst of two multi-million dollar projects to replace its obsolete water and sewer systems, Rising Sun receiving the Rural Maryland Council’s 2021 “Outstanding Rural Community Development Award” is confirmation that all their hard work has been worthwhile.
Charlotte Davis, executive director of the Rural Maryland Council, said Rising Sun stood out from the other towns nominated this year.
“They had a strategy and actions the town took to reduce the number of vacant store fronts,” Davis said. “They were very focused on their comprehensive plan and making it easier to have businesses come into town.”
She noted that the strategy also included increasing the tax base.
“They are doing the right thing.” Davis said.
Davis was also impressed by the strength of the town’s application for the award.
“It was a very thorough application,” Davis said, noting that typical nominations hold several paragraphs of supporting information. “This was pages and pages.”
Cecil County Executive Danielle Hornberger nominated the town for the award.
“I was proud to nominate Rising Sun for their revitalization efforts of the town and small business community,” Hornberger said. “It is always an honor to shine the spotlight on the wonderful municipalities that call Cecil home.”
The nomination included a history of the town, its downfalls and how town officials put policies in place to reverse the trend in its favor.
Along with the comprehensive and sustainability plans, Rising Sun has a plan to create jobs and a technology corridor. The town has built several strong community events, reduced impact fees, and waived certain fees during the pandemic to help food businesses.
Calvin Bonenberger, Rising Sun town administrator, said town officials learned of the award in the 11th hour. He said Hornberger agreed to do the nominating.
“Rural communities are in an uphill battle in terms of economic development,” Bonenberger said. “They are very excited about the stuff we are doing.”
That includes plans to run broadband up Route 1.
“That really caught their interest,” Bonenberger said. “It’s not just the broadband. It’s a total development plan.”
Rising Sun’s idea to run the high speed connections when streets are opened for other construction is becoming a model for other rural communities, Davis said.
“I know everyone likes to talk about Amazon,” Davis said of the enormous centers with thousands of jobs. “But data centers could be located in rural communities.”
She said concepts such as these bring in high paying jobs for residents and help create a sense of community.
“Communities that are resourceful, we find these are the ones that are going to be successful in the long run,” Davis said.
While the award did not come with any money, Davis said the town got a clock and a lot of good attention.
“And it was a nice opportunity to say, “Good Job,” she said.
Rising Sun received the award at the Dec. 1 Rural Maryland Council Summit held in Annapolis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.