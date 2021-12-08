RISING SUN — Saturday evening, Christmas was officially welcomed to Rising Sun Saturday with the Winter Extravaganza. There was ice skating, hot chocolate, snow and attempts at snowball battles, carriage rides, Santa Claus and The Grinch all topped off with the ceremonial lighting of a 30-foot tree.

“I love it,” Lee Ann Dolly said of the tree towering in front of Rising Sun Town Hall. “It’s grand. It reminds me of Hallmark movies.”

Mayor Travis Marion said he heard that a lot during the four-hour event that brought an estimated 2,000 to Rising Sun.

“Rising Sun’s center square was transformed,” Marion said Sunday. Strolling around throughout, the mayor said people told him it was an exciting event. “So many commented on the ambience of the event with the snowfall and the music.”

“It was great for the Main Street businesses as well,” he added. “The goal is always to drive people to our downtown businesses.”

Street vendors also were busy with Christmas crafts and gifts, food and apparel.

Next year promises to offer more, the mayor hinted.

“We want to add more for the kids,” he said. Aside from meeting Santa and The Grinch there was also the ice skating and a bounce house this year. “Hopefully there will be a third carriage for rides so we’ll be able to open it to the public.”

This year the carriage rides were made available to town residents only by lottery. Marion said the available ride times went quickly.

“We want to be able to open it to the public next year,” he said.

However, this year’s star of the show was the tree, which nearly matched town hall in height.

“For many years we had a real tree that was significantly smaller in size. This tree is so much easier for our public works crew to put together,” he said. It comes pre-lit and pre-decorated. “It’s a series of round pieces that stack on top of each other and is secured.”

Standing on the second floor balcony, Marion called to the crowd to begin the countdown just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Starting at “10” the crowd on the ground joined in and at “1” the switch was flipped, illuminating the tree.

The crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

