Calvin Bonenberger Rising Sun town administrator, Mayor Travis Marion and Commissioner Dave Warnick stand on the second floor balcony of town hall to address the crowd at Winter Extravaganza Saturday night.
Ice skating — even if it’s on a synthetic rink — is still fun. It was one of several holiday activities at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Getting a little help was necessary for some new to the ice rink at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Skating, falling, laughing and getting right back up was the drill for many at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Dad keeps his eye and his hand on his young skater during the Winter Extravaganza Saturday night in Rising Sun.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
A successful lap around the ice rink erected Saturday in the center square for Rising Sun's Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Ice skating is fun, but so is falling according to this pair in the rink at Rising Sun's Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
There were lots of photo ops at Rising Sun's Winter Extravaganza including Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Elsa from Frozen.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
It's officially Christmas when you sit on Santa Claus' lap and tell him what you'd like to find under your tree Christmas morning.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
To take off the chill this couple eats food purchased from one of the food trucks at Rising Sun's Winter Extravaganza near a fire pillar.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Two young ladies pelt each other with snow balls made from the fake snow that was part of the decorations at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
True to form, this Grinch at Rising Sun Nutrition scowls at all the happy people at Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Amelia Foster, 5, tries to put a little holiday cheer in the heart of The Grinch by offering him a candy cane.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Free cups of hot chocolate were handed out as part of the fun at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Janes United Methodist Church was among the vendors at Rising Sun’s Winter Extravaganza selling boxes of homemade fudge as a fundraiser for the church’s new school.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Mayor Travis Marion wants to find an additional carriage company next year so the public can also take a ride. This year only town residents had that opportunity.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Calvin Bonenberger Rising Sun town administrator, Mayor Travis Marion and Commissioner Dave Warnick stand on the second floor balcony of town hall to address the crowd at Winter Extravaganza Saturday night.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
New this year is this 30-foot artificial tree filled with lights. Set in front of Rising Sun's town hall it was lit for the first time Saturday night as part of the town's Winter Extravaganza.
RISING SUN — Saturday evening, Christmas was officially welcomed to Rising Sun Saturday with the Winter Extravaganza. There was ice skating, hot chocolate, snow and attempts at snowball battles, carriage rides, Santa Claus and The Grinch all topped off with the ceremonial lighting of a 30-foot tree.
“I love it,” Lee Ann Dolly said of the tree towering in front of Rising Sun Town Hall. “It’s grand. It reminds me of Hallmark movies.”
Mayor Travis Marion said he heard that a lot during the four-hour event that brought an estimated 2,000 to Rising Sun.
“Rising Sun’s center square was transformed,” Marion said Sunday. Strolling around throughout, the mayor said people told him it was an exciting event. “So many commented on the ambience of the event with the snowfall and the music.”
“It was great for the Main Street businesses as well,” he added. “The goal is always to drive people to our downtown businesses.”
Street vendors also were busy with Christmas crafts and gifts, food and apparel.
Next year promises to offer more, the mayor hinted.
“We want to add more for the kids,” he said. Aside from meeting Santa and The Grinch there was also the ice skating and a bounce house this year. “Hopefully there will be a third carriage for rides so we’ll be able to open it to the public.”
This year the carriage rides were made available to town residents only by lottery. Marion said the available ride times went quickly.
“We want to be able to open it to the public next year,” he said.
However, this year’s star of the show was the tree, which nearly matched town hall in height.
“For many years we had a real tree that was significantly smaller in size. This tree is so much easier for our public works crew to put together,” he said. It comes pre-lit and pre-decorated. “It’s a series of round pieces that stack on top of each other and is secured.”
Standing on the second floor balcony, Marion called to the crowd to begin the countdown just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. Starting at “10” the crowd on the ground joined in and at “1” the switch was flipped, illuminating the tree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.