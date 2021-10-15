2019 was when Rising Sun voters last went to the polls. Shown here, John Vella, a technician with Electec Election Services, the New Jersey company that supplied the voting machines, pulls the results once the polls closed. Watching is Judy Melton, town clerk, left, and Carolyn Slaybaugh, a member of the town board of elections, right.
RISING SUN — Monday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. is election day; which has turned out to be an uncontested race.
Mayor Travis Marion once again had no challengers to the seat he has held since 2014. He was endorsed by Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.
Also easily winning re-election is Commissioner David Warnick. Warnick was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2017 as Rising Sun moved toward a four-year term and adjusted its election cycle accordingly.
While also on the ballot, Joseph Shephard was appointed to the board of town commissioners in April to finish former commissioner Allen Authenreath’s term.
Rising Sun has 1,713 registered voters. According to Judy Melton, office manager, none of the voters requested an absentee ballot. Like other towns Rising Sun does not allow for write-in balloting.
Also like most towns, Rising Sun holds its elections regardless of the make up of the ballot. Such is not the case in Port Deposit. That town canceled its May election when the ballot presented no competition.
Balloting will take place on the third floor of Rising Sun Town Hall, 1 East Main St.
