RISING SUN — At the Rising Sun meeting this week, no changes were made in the amount of money being collected or spent in town hall, but the commissioners approved changes in the way in which town hall staff tracks and monitors its finances with the adoption of a resolution addressing general ledger coding.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, explained how the coding system works, with each department having a unique number.
“The first two digits represent the department we are talking about,” he said as he read the language of the resolution into the record Tuesday night. “The last four digits represent a concept.”
The numbers 10 and 20 have been assigned to the general services and police departments respectively, for example.
Those same departments have a line item in the budget with the last four digits of 6814, which means it is an internet technology expense for its cloud based back up services.
The police department uses about 9% of the storage, while water and sewer requires more than 30%. The total bill of $6,120 per year is then divided across the 12 departments based on that need or use.
It’s all about being accountable and knowing where every tax payer dollar is being spent, Bonenberger said.
“If we buy 100 pencils and divide them up among the 12 departments I can give you the cost (per department) right down to the penny,” he said. “We did this to streamline our accounting process.”
“Every department has IT services so it makes sense to have the IT code in accounts,” he added.
Taking into account the cost of software needed, he said bringing the finances back into town hall is saving approximately $150,000 in the first year and is expected to be a $180,000 savings in future years.
“This is not a reflection on Wagner’s,” he added, referring to Wagner & Associates, the Rising Sun area accounting firm which acted as town treasurer for about 10 years.
Rising Sun took the town’s checking, investments, loans, savings and other fiduciary roles out of town hall in December 2009, the same time the board voted to split the clerk and treasurer roles, which had been held by Sandra Didra.
Christine Mullen is Rising Sun’s treasurer now and Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, an accounting firm with an office in Elkton has been hired to assist.
The transition back to town hall began in April 2018. The deadline to bring everything back in house was completed in July 2019, however the Fiscal Year 2020 budget had already been struck. Resolution 2019-03 spells out that the expenses, revenue and other dollar amounts in that budget are not changing.
“This is all about coding,” Bonenberger told the mayor and commissioners. “It’s about coding conflicts between the current budget and the new software.”
