RISING SUN — A small brick building with a decaying roof that was part of the town’s well system will be demolished town officials decided Tuesday.
“It’s right in the middle of (Diddie Richardson) park and it looks awful,” Rising Sun Commissioner Allen Authenreath said.
Built in the 1940s or 1950s, or at least that’s what town officials are estimating of the 8-by-8-foot brick building with a hip roof, it also has a porch that covers the fuel tank used to fill town vehicles. Authenreath noted that is also in bad shape.
“I notice our police officers pull up to it sideways so if it falls down it falls away from them,” he said.
Since Rising Sun connected its water supply to Chester Water in November, the wells have been placed in backup status. That means much of the equipment on the town lot next to the park off East Main Street is no longer needed. For that reason, the board voted to use some of the $25,000 budgeted to refurbish all the buildings to demolish this building.
“It’s safer now to take it down before it falls on someone getting fuel,” Authenreath said.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said the board vote changes the plan to put a new roof and lean-to on the brick structure at a cost of $10,000.
“Why pay for a new roof if it’s falling down?” Bonenberger said.
There are several holes through the rotting shingles and rotting wood peeks out around the edge of the roof. The porch is also decaying and pulling away from the main structure. Bonenberger encouraged the board to use this as an opportunity to modernize the town fuel system.
“We have a whole state-of-the-art facility with security,” he said, referring to Rising Sun’s $14 million orbal ditch wastewater treatment plant built off U.S. Route 1. “We should relocate the fuel pump over there.”
Each town employee who accesses the pump would be given a code key to get fuel, which would allow for better tracking of consumption, he said.
“We’ll probably get a newer tank,” he said, noting it would also be a more secure system from an environmental standpoint as well.
“It would be spill-proof ... and add some integrity to the whole process,” he said.
The larger building on the property would still get refurbished and cleaned out to some degree, to make room for more storage. The smaller blue building would also stay, as it is a cap for those dormant wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.