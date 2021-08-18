BALTIMORE — The Town of Rising Sun has settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit against it — agreeing to pay $85,000 to plaintiffs who alleged that three officers in the municipal police department used excessive force when they fatally shot an armed and suicidal man in May 2019 while he was standing beside his father inside a home near the town, according to an attorney who represented the town in that civil case.
“There is no acknowledgement or admission of liability on the part of the town or its (police) officers,” said John Breads, a lawyer with the Local Government Insurance Trust (LGIT), which represented the Town of Rising Sun, its police department and the three officers named in the lawsuit.
Breads further explained that the $85,000 settlement is covered by the town’s insurance company, LGIT, meaning no money in the municipality’s coffers was used, and that there was “no hidden dollar amounts” because payment of legal fees and such were not part of the civil case’s resolution.
The settlement was reached through “early mediation” in front of a federal magistrate in U.S. District Court in Baltimore in February, Beards said. While the civil case was still in the discovery phase, he added, the plaintiffs’ counsel “reached out” to the defense to consider mediation.
The nine-count lawsuit was filed last year in U.S. District Court in Baltimore on behalf of Rising Sun resident James D. Meadows II, who is the adult son of the decedent and is one of four plaintiffs, and it sought $15 million in damages.
His late father, James Douglas Meadows – referred to as “James” in the lawsuit — was 45 when he was fatally shot by the officers at the home of his father and stepmother in the 200 block of Little New York Road, northeast of downtown Rising Sun, on May 13, 2019.
It also listed these three relatives as plaintiffs: North East resident Cheyenne Meadows, who is the decedent’s daughter; Rising Sun resident Joseph D. Meadows, who is the decedent’s father; and Peach Bottom, Pa., resident Irene E. Meadows, who is the decedent’s mother.
The civil complaint named the Town of Rising Sun and the three RSPD officers involved in the deadly shooting – Daniel J. Stickney Jr., Stephen S. McKinney and Steffon L. Josey-Davis – as the defendants. The plaintiffs were suing the defendants individually and collectively.
Stickney and McKinney remain employed with the police department, both at the rank of master patrol officer. Josey-Davis no longer is employed by the RSPD.
In accordance with agency protocol, the officers were placed on administrative duty directly after the shooting, according to police reports and Cecil Whig archives.
Late last summer, some three months after the incident, Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer reported in a letter of declination that he found no grounds to file criminal charges against the officers involved in the fatal shooting.
Dellmyer did so after Maryland State Police detectives completed their investigation into the fatal police-involved shooting and he, in turn, reviewed it. It is standard procedure for the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office to review all police-involved shootings to determine if the actions taken by officers rose to the level of criminality.
In the lawsuit, plaintiffs maintained, in part, that “Rising Sun sent a firing squad” when their suicidal relative needed the “assistance of police officers.”
Excessive force, battery, denial of medical care and wrongful death were among the civil charges that had been lodged by the plaintiffs. The lawsuit also had listed municipal liability and negligence as civil charges, accusing the town in one count of failing to “properly train, supervise, control, direct and monitor the Defendant police officers in their use of force and, particularly, deadly force.”
In response to the civil action, the defense filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the Town of Rising Sun and the three officers, citing several precedent rulings in a memorandum to support its position.
In one section of that memorandum, the defense maintained that the Supreme Court “held that a mere naked assertion of wrongdoing, devoid of factual development, does not satisfy pleading requirements” and noted, “The Court explained, ‘While legal conclusions can provide the complaint’s framework, they must be supported by factual allegations.’”
Stickney, McKinney and Josey-Davis responded to the residence in the 200 block of Little New York Road at approximately 7 p.m. on May 13, 2019, after receiving a dispatch regarding a “domestic situation” involving James, described to the officers as a “suicidal man armed with a gun,” according to the now-settled lawsuit.
The three RSPD officers had been dispatched to serve as “backup” to Maryland State Police troopers and Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies who already were at the scene when Stickney, McKinney and Josey-Davis arrived there, the civil complaint had outlined. The lawsuit had alleged that Stickney “took charge of the scene.”
James was in the midst of a “mental breakdown” marked by “depression and paranoia,” which relatives speculated was caused by financial troubles and failed personal relationships, according to the now-settled lawsuit. The breakdown was also blamed on James’ abuse of alcohol and prescription drugs, which interfered with his ability to operate the construction company that he owned, the civil complaint had maintained.
The plaintiffs had outlined in that civil complaint that James, who lived alone, came to the Little New York Road home shortly before the shooting and interacted with his father, noting that they had a strained relationship.
James was “going off,” looking at the ceiling and talking to God, before announcing, “I want one of your guns,” which were in a locked cabinet in a bedroom, according to the now-settled lawsuit. Fearing that James “intended to take his own life,” his father said no, that lawsuit had indicated.
After a shoving match between James and his father, James broke the glass cabinet and armed himself with a loaded gun, according to the now-settled suit. The two men then wrestled, as the father tried to take the gun away from James, and that prompted James’ stepmother to call police, which occurred at approximately 7:45 p.m. May 13, 2019, the lawsuit had outlined.
The plaintiffs maintained that James pointed the gun at the ground throughout the incident – at no time aiming it at his father or at anyone else, including himself – and that his father “did not feel threatened.”
As were the troopers and deputies, the RSPD officers were outside the home, taking cover, as they looked through a sliding glass door into the home’s sunroom, where James and his father were standing, approximately two feet apart from each other, the plaintiffs had maintained.
When James did not comply with the shouted orders to drop the gun, the RSPD officers — no longer taking cover — fired their weapons at him from approximately 20 feet away, according to the now-settled lawsuit.
The plaintiffs had contended that the officers bombarded an”agitated, emotionally overwrought” James with multiple, simultaneous shouts from all directions before firing their weapons and that they had treated James “not as a suicidal person, but as a criminal suspect.”
Six of the bullets fired by the RSPD officers struck James, including one that lodged in his spine and one that passed through his lung and aorta, according to the now-settled lawsuit. James was pronounced dead at the scene.
