RISING SUN — The mayor and commissioners approved a resolution Tuesday night, which returns the town's financial operations back to town hall.
Resolution 2019-06 cleared the way for Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra, certified public accountants with offices in Elkton, to conduct Rising Sun's annual audit but also to conduct a monthly check of the town's financial records.
Rising Sun took the town's checking, investments, loans, savings and other fiduciary roles out of town hall in December 2009, the same time the board voted to split the clerk and treasurer roles, which had been held by Sandra Didra. Treasurer duties were handed over the Wagner & Associates, a Rising Sun-based CPA firm.
Patricia Wagner's staff went through the town's books and identified deficiencies and questionable practices, including payroll, pension and payables to vendors.
The board asked for Didra's resignation in January 2010. Not long after, the longtime town employee declared her candidacy for mayor. Some six months after winning the seat, she was indicted by the Cecil County Grand Jury on charges of embezzlement and felony theft by scheme. Didra was convicted in March 2011.
Wagner & Associates brought its staff into town hall for several years as part of the contract with the town. However, Town Administrator Calvin Bonenberger said that for the past 18 months or more there has been a transition underway. Christine Mullen has been hired to serve as the town's treasurer, administrative assistant and bookkeeper.
Weyrich, Cronin & Sorra will shepherd the transition, Bonenberger said.
"They will spend an hour in house each month looking over our shoulders," he said. "These are very, very small mini-audits. It's another layer of oversight as we go down this road."
The resolution also approves services at a cost of $32,000.
Prior to approving that resolution, the board approved another that gives signatory approval on the town's behalf to Mayor Travis Marion, Commissioner Augie Pierson and Bonenberger,
"Because we are bringing all accounting services back into town hall, we need to make these changes," Bonenberger explained.
