RISING SUN — While they had been talking about it for some time, a recent fire in Lakeside Mobile Home Park in North East that injured four volunteer firefighters did not go unnoticed as the mayor and commissioners moved to update the town’s fire sprinkler regulations.
“It’s been in the pipeline for awhile but I’m not going to say that probably didn’t give some reinforcement to the situation,” said Commissioner Augie Pierson, a retired Baltimore City firefighter.
Three volunteers from Charlestown Volunteer Fire Company and one from North East Fire Company were injured while battling the intentionally-set fire at a home on Superior Court Feb. 10.
All new construction in Maryland must have fire suppression systems in place.
Ordinance 2021-01 basically strengthens Rising Sun’s existing fire code, requiring home renovations or additions of certain sizes, or the placement of mobile homes in town limits to have sprinklers.
“Although required in new construction they are not required in older homes because of the cost of retrofitting,” explained Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. However if a home undergoes “significant construction,” meaning its square footage is being doubled, Bonenberger said there’s no reason why it can’t be required to be brought up to code.”
The square footage rule applies to additions or renovations.
“The ordinance suggests any existing property that affects more than 50% of the floor area must have sprinklers added,” he said. “For example in a 2,000-square-foot house they would have to renovate the entire first floor. A single room renovation would not trigger the installation.”
Pierson said an addition would trigger the install if the new construction is equal to at least half the existing square footage.
“If I wanted to build an addition on the back of my 2,400-square foot house and it’s 1,200 square feet it needs to be sprinklered,” Pierson said.
Homes with sprinklers get significant reductions in the cost of homeowner’s insurance, he noted.
The ordinance would also require any mobile home brought into Rising Sun to be equipped with sprinklers.
“We’ve had a couple of inquiries about putting a mobile home on a couple of lots,” Pierson said. That Feb. 10 fire gutted a mobile home.
Bonenberger, also an experienced volunteer firefighter, said mobile homes “are essentially a death trap.”
“It’s unreasonable to have firefighters in powder boxes,” he said. “If a (mobile) home is built in a factory it makes no sense to not have sprinklers installed.”
“This is basically a life saving issue,” Pierson said. “You’d have to give me one hell of an argument to vote against it.”
The ordinance will be voted on at the March 8 town meeting.
