RISING SUN — The mayor and commissioners have approved a resolution aimed at giving customers with one-way water consumption a break.
Like every public water system, Rising Sun customers are billed for water received, and wastewater pumped back to the town for treatment from laundry, dishes and bathing. However the town is aware that there are businesses with processes, which only consume the water but do not discharge.
“The brew pub would be one,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said of Bog Turtle Brewery. Water is drawn in to make the beer and sold to customers without being discharged back to the system.
Resolution 2021-09 proposes these Closed Water Consumption Systems that would be metered separately.
“These customers would pay for water at the water rate but would not pay for sewer,” Bonenberger said.
These Closed Water Consumption customers would be those “...in which there is no discharge, drainage or piping of waste by-products into the town’s sewer conveyance and treatment system and the water is 100% consumed in the process” reads the resolution introduced Tuesday night.
The system would require permitting and approval as part of the building and zoning processes.
Rising Sun is also investigating how to make discharge water, or “gray water,” available to businesses for cooling needs in industrial processes. Commissioner David Warnick said this would give the water more time to clear before being sent back into the watershed and would also provide a revenue source.
“We could sell the gray water for $2,500 a day,” Warnick said, noting that would be a valuable resource for companies such as data centers, which need to keep enormous banks of electrical equipment cool.
