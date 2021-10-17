RISING SUN- The Maryland State Police said a Rising Sun resident, suffering from a mental health crisis, allegedly attacked a Rising Sun police officer on Saturday, and managed to wrestle the officer’s sidearm from its holster.
With the assistance of a Maryland State Police Trooper Candidate and a Cecil County Sheriff's Deputy, the weapon was removed from the man's grip. According to state police, during the struggle one shot was fired into the ground. The man did not gain complete control of the weapon during the incident.
The officer suffered injuries to his hand and wrist in the altercation, which occurred at around 7:10 p.m. on Maple Leaf Drive in Rising Sun. The officer was responding to a family domestic involving the man's mental health crisis.
The resident was taken to ChristianaCare at Union Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation. The officer has been treated for his injuries and released.
The officer knew the man from a previous encounter.
“This person is a gentleman we are familiar with and have dealt with in the past,” Rising Sun Police Chief Francis "Chip" Peterson said, adding that the man had not committed any acts of violence in previous interactions with Rising Sun police.
The Maryland State Police are conducting an independent investigation. The names of the officer and the subject will be released pending the investigation.
Peterson said officers are trained in de-escalation techniques for when they deal with someone in crisis. The Maryland State Police said that the officer was attacked after he attempted to defuse the situation.
“When we've encountered those who are in crisis or in need of consultation, they often speak about how difficult it is to get a hold of someone,” Peterson said. “Unfortunately, being the catch-all for society, law enforcement is left to deal with the situations that others don't want to."
This story might be updated if more information becomes available.
