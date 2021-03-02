RISING SUN — A Pennsylvania man is facing weapons charges after a routine traffic stop found two handguns as well as drugs.
James Adam Jennings, 35, from Nottingham, is charged with two counts of loaded handgun in a vehicle, two counts of handgun in a vehicle and one count of possession of controlled dangerous substance.
Rising Sun Police Officer William Townsend reports he saw a Chevy Avalanche pass by just before 6 p.m. Saturday, which had a red light emanating from its grill. The windows of the SUV were also heavily tinted, plus its rear tail light was broken. He then observed the vehicle cross double yellow lines as it traveled North Walnut Street.
Townsend’s report indicates when he finally stopped the vehicle on North Walnut and Pogue Avenue, he detected an odor of burnt marijuana coming from the passenger compartment.
“Once I detected the overwhelming odor of marijuana ... I asked Jennings if there was any contraband concealed within the vehicle,” Townsend reported. “Jennings stated that there was a possible firearm and had marijuana roaches within the passenger compartment.”
Inside the Avalanche, Townsend found a Smith & Wesson M&P 45 caliber semiautomatic handgun in the rear passenger seat that was loaded with nine live rounds.
Police found in the rear pocket of the right front passenger seat a Ruger EC9S 9 mm semiautomatic handgun. There was one live round in the chamber and six live rounds in the magazine.
Also seized was a black case from the front passenger seat, which held a small amount of marijuana, two loose pills with D/25 stamped on them, 16 round white pills with no identifying imprint, and a circular tin holding a glassine bag which held a crystalline substance.
Jennings allegedly told police he had no fixed address as he was in the midst of a divorce and all his belongings were in the SUV. He also told police he regularly uses marijuana and occasionally uses methamphetamine.
Jennings was released on personal recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.